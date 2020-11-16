Watch now: New local store showcases other local businesses, makers and merchants

The storefront at the Maker and Merchant is Storbeck’s first. She began setting up her space in the store on Monday and was already in awe of the amount of creativity within the space.

“One of my favorite things to do is go to craft shows and the holiday markets and things like that because I want to see what local people are doing because that’s where you find the most unique things,” she explained. “That’s what I’m so excited about this particular store is that it’s going to be absolutely filled with a ton of creativity and local talent. It’s going to be a great place to explore.”

Many of the business housed in the Maker and the Merchant are ones that may have lost some commission due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Both Doyle and Storbeck feel the store can help provide the added monetary boost to those who lost income due to canceled shows and fairs.

“I know this year those have been extremely limited,” Storbeck said about craft shows. “So, people who are basing their business on being able to run it through those types of events have really been hurt and so this is like a semi-permanent location to have that experience throughout the holiday season which is an amazing, amazing opportunity.”