Watch now: Newborn daughter and fiancée of fallen Chambers County deputy leave hospital

Chambers County Sheriff’s deputies gathered at the East Alabama Medical Center several weeks ago to celebrate the birth of Gianna, the daughter of fallen deputy J’Mar Abel and his fiancée Jasmine Gaddist.

On Aug. 26, deputies, family members, friends and hospital staff lined the hallways from the room all the way to the parking lot as Gaddist and Gianna were wheeled out of the hospital, Everyone started clapping, and on the drive home Gaddist and Gianna received a police escort from all the deputies who came.

Gaddist said she was surprised by all of the love and support.

“It was really bittersweet,” she said. “I got really emotional when I saw everything and saw everybody lined up, even the car ride home. It felt good because I felt like it honored him in a way that it was just amazing. I knew that he was probably smiling down at that moment because it was beautiful.”

Abel, a 24-year-old Chamber's County deputy, was killed in the line of duty while engaged in a car chase pursuing a suspect on June 20.

During the chase, Abel's car overturned after he left the road at a sharp turn and struck a ditch, according to police. Bystanders helped get Abel out of the car and performed CPR. He was then taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries. The suspect was stopped near the Georgia state line.

Three days before the car crash, Abel had the opportunity to see his unborn daughter's face through a 4D ultrasound for the first time, after two previous tries.

The morning of June 20, Abel and Gaddist admired the images at breakfast and laughed about how Gianna already looked so much like her father.

Bittersweet

Weeks before going into labor, Gaddist said the Chambers County deputies held a baby shower for her, and she asked Sgt. Derick Wright, who trained Abel, to be Gianna’s godfather.

“They were very close. They were just like brothers,” Gaddist said of Wright and Abel. “J’Mar would come home and tell me stories or tell me what they did. They really bonded.”

Wright, 42, from Lanett, has been with the sheriff's office for almost 10 years and is a sergeant in the patrol division.

When Abel left his position at the jail to become a deputy, he was assigned to Wright for field training.

“Me and him, we shared a car for the better part of five months before he went to the academy,” Wright said.

On the day of the car crash, Wright was also involved in the pursuit and was responsible for deploying the spikes to stop the suspect’s vehicle at the Georgia state line.

When dispatchers notified Wright that one of the county units had been in an accident, he did a headcount and realized Abel was missing. He traveled back down the road, rounded a corner and saw the smoke and three civilians doing chest compressions on Abel.

Since the crash, Wright has become close with Gaddist and her family and even went with Major TJ Wood to drop Gaddist's 4-year-old son, Bryson, off on his first day of school.

Wright met Gaddist and her family for dinner at Cracker Barrel one night where he was presented with a gift, a card that said "Will you be my godfather?" and a shirt that said, "Promoted to godfather."

He said he was holding back tears.

“It’s hard to describe it. It was very special,” he said. “I was very honored that they did that, and I was glad I was able to be a part of their lives.”

Wood, 42, of Valley, has been with the Chamber's County Sheriff's Office for 20 years and was one of Abel’s supervisors.

“He was a one-in-a-million kind of guy,” Wood said. “He was definitely happy-go-lucky… He was one that you can depend on, and he is definitely the one that you look for when you look to hire in law enforcement. He checked all the boxes.”

Like Wright, Wood has become close with Abel’s family, and both men were at the hospital at the time of Gianna’s birth.

“It was amazing, because it was like being there for my actual sister,” Wood said.

Gianna was born on Aug. 24 and was welcomed into the world by her grandparents and her father’s aunt and grandmother. Two days later, she was welcomed by the law enforcement community.

Gaddist said she was not expecting the parade of people when she was leaving the hospital.

“Every corner I turned, every hallway I went down, it was people lined up,” she said. “Some had signs, they clapped and a lot of people whispered congratulations and said how beautiful she was.”

Wood isn’t sure how many deputies came to the hospital, but he said that during the drive home he was the seventh car in line, and the cars stretched back behind him as far as he could see.

“It was amazing to watch how Auburn, Opelika and Lee County came together and just gave her the support and gave our department the support that they did,” Wood said. “Words really can’t explain it. I don’t even know how to explain the feeling that I had when I walked out there and saw it myself. When you have grown men trying to hold tears back, that says a lot.”