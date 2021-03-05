Watch now: Opelika draws hundreds of out-of-town pickleball players to its pickleball pavilion

Hundreds of players – young and old, male and female, locals and outsiders – came to the Opelika Sportsplex this weekend for the same reason: they love pickleball.
The Paddles at the Plex tournament began Thursday and will last over the course of the weekend, filling what Auburn Opelika Tourism calls a "state-of-the-art pickleball pavilion" to the brim with players darting across its 12 courts, the click and clack of paddles and the squeaks and scuffs of sneakers echoing and reverberating throughout the large covered arena.
Casey Soule, president of the Opelika-Auburn Pickleball Club, said she started the group about six years ago, and it’s only grown in popularity since the building of the Opelika facility.
“When I started we had 10 or 12 members … and now we’re up to 300 members from all over,” Soule said. “It’s the fastest growing sport in the world, and anyone can play.”
Soule said this weekend’s tournament has brought over 300 competitors from states away.
“I came because the facilities are just terrific here," said Greg Pike of Gainesville, Ga.," and the chance to play with some new people and really challenge myself."
Lily Hooper, who's getting ready for her first match, said she came to Opelika from Atlanta.
“I got involved about eight months ago,” Hooper said. “I stopped playing softball, and I ran into a few people in my neighborhood who played and they invited me out. … This tournament is so huge. People have been talking about it for a while.”
About 70 percent of the tournament participants are from at least 80 miles away, according to Opelika’s Parks and Recreation Department.
Sam Bailey, director of Opelika Parks and Recreation as well as an avid pickleball player himself, said the construction of the facility and the pickleball tournaments it hosts have a substantial economic impact on the area as well as giving the city of Opelika a good reputation.
Auburn Opelika Tourism predicts pickleball to bring more than $120,000 to area businesses this weekend.
“It was a big financial commitment by the city but it’s because we realized what it was going to turn into, and it’s been even more than we expected. It’s been awesome,” Bailey said. “We have one of the premier facilities here in the United States, and it’s easy to attract people to come and play.”
The city has plans to add 12 more pickleball courts to the sportsplex, doubling the size of its available courts in the hopes of being able to host even larger pickleball tournaments, Bailey said.
“We see big tournaments as 600-700 people coming into town and spending three nights with us, eating at our restaurants, enjoying Opelika and us being able to show what we have to offer,” Bailey said.
Soule said the sport is growing so much in popularity due to its accessibility to all ages as well as the social aspects of the sport.
“Anybody can play, even if you have bad knees or a hip replacement. There are a lot of older athletes because there’s not as much movement as tennis,” she said. “It’s very social. Some people come for the social [aspect] – there’s a lot of talking and everyone is nice. It’s the best sport that’s ever happened to so many people.”