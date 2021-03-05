Watch now: Opelika draws hundreds of out-of-town pickleball players to its pickleball pavilion

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I got involved about eight months ago,” Hooper said. “I stopped playing softball, and I ran into a few people in my neighborhood who played and they invited me out. … This tournament is so huge. People have been talking about it for a while.”

About 70 percent of the tournament participants are from at least 80 miles away, according to Opelika’s Parks and Recreation Department.

Sam Bailey, director of Opelika Parks and Recreation as well as an avid pickleball player himself, said the construction of the facility and the pickleball tournaments it hosts have a substantial economic impact on the area as well as giving the city of Opelika a good reputation.

Auburn Opelika Tourism predicts pickleball to bring more than $120,000 to area businesses this weekend.

“It was a big financial commitment by the city but it’s because we realized what it was going to turn into, and it’s been even more than we expected. It’s been awesome,” Bailey said. “We have one of the premier facilities here in the United States, and it’s easy to attract people to come and play.”

The city has plans to add 12 more pickleball courts to the sportsplex, doubling the size of its available courts in the hopes of being able to host even larger pickleball tournaments, Bailey said.