Watch now: Opelika Sportsplex adds 12 new pickleball courts, wants to show citizens how to play

After about four months of construction, Opelika Parks and Recreation has opened 12 additional pickleball courts at the Sportsplex and will be hosting a grand opening ceremony for the Point Broadband Pickleball Facility on Saturday.

The ceremony will be held at 9:30 a.m. and the courts will be open afterward for the public to play pickleball.

Jim Young, Opelika Pickleball Club president and tournament director, said after the ribbon cutting there will be a court designated to teach the game to people who don't know how to play.

These 12 new courts are adjacent to the original pickleball facility and will make a total of 24 courts that are individually fenced, under a large canopy and have LED lights available for 24-hour use.

Sam Bailey, director of Opelika Parks and Rec, said the new facility has a bigger roof and better lighting system than the first facility.

“We’re very fortunate to have what we have,” he said.

When Bailey talked to city officials about building the first 12 courts, he was asked what could be done to make the Opelika facility special and stand out from others.

“Of course, covering ours is something that has set us apart from everyone,” Bailey said. “There are other places that have some covered courts, not near this many, and a lot of them have covered courts that are not near as effective as ours at keeping out rain and sun.”

The first 12 courts opened about four years ago and the second 12 courts have been open for about three weeks. Bailey said they’ve had several days where all 24 courts have been full with players.

Bob Huskey, a district ambassador for USA Pickleball and member of the Opelika Pickleball Club's board of directors, helped convince the City of Opelika to bring pickleball to the area.

“The city is getting a lot of return on investment,” Huskey said. “We have to thank Sam Bailey, the mayor (Gary Fuller) and the council for having the foresight to do this. … We’re very blessed in Opelika.”

Sandy Bridges, 59, of Auburn said she enjoyed playing on the new courts this week. She switched to pickleball from tennis about three years ago and is starting to play in tournaments.

“We’re very lucky to have this facility,” Bridges said. “Having 24 courts opens up all kinds of opportunities for tournaments, for growth of our program and friendship.”

Darinda Strock, 62, of Opelika has played pickleball for eight years and also enjoyed playing on the new courts this week. She agreed with Bridges that the sport is fun to play and an opportunity to meet great people.

“We really have something that other people don’t have,” Strock said. “Having covered courts in the heat that we have in Alabama is just extremely unique. Everyone that comes here is just in awe. It draws people from all over the country.”

With more courts comes more opportunity and space for additional recreational play, clinics, workshops and team-building activities.

Opelika’s pickleball facility previously had a player capacity of 300. Now with these 12 additional courts, the City of Opelika will be able to host tournaments with up to 1,000 players.

Bailey said the past tournaments would be so full there would be a waiting list, and he believes the new courts will solve that problem.

City leaders have asserted that Opelika now has the potential to double the economic impact pickleball is generating.

For example, 750 players from 25 states, including California, Oregon and Wisconsin, have registered for USA Pickleball Atlantic South Regional, which is scheduled for June 21-26, and the event is expected to have an economic impact of about $525,000.

The APP Pro Tour in October is also supposed to draw 750 players and about $525,000.

Another tournament, the Alabama Senior Pickleball Olympics, scheduled for Aug. 26-28, is expected to attract 200 players and bring in about $100,000.