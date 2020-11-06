Watch now: Pokemen brings fresh Hawaiian food to community

“Most of our customers are shocked by the amount of food in the bowls,” Soo said.

Customers choose between spring mix or rice as their base before adding protein and additional items. In addition to the traditional raw protein options, tofu, octopus, tuna and chicken are available as well.

The unique location of the Hawaiian Islands makes the food scene extremely diverse and different, Inseok says.

Regular customer Sim Oaht noted the affordability of the menu, saying she was not expecting the quality to be as good as it is.

“The quality is fantastic, and the quantity is actually a lot more than you would expect,” Oaht said.

The menu has the process broken down into four steps: size and base; protein; mix and sauce; and side and toppings.

The sauces and noodles used at Pokémen are handmade from secret recipes. The Shin couple say the most popular sauces include the original sauce unique to Pokémen, spicy mayo and sweet chili.

The inside of the building is filled with the colors pink and green: light pink walls, aqua blue chairs and open weave bamboo pendant lights fill the space, a theme Soo says was intentional.