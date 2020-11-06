Watch now: Pokemen brings fresh Hawaiian food to community

Pokémen is now open for business, providing healthy, alternative Hawaiian cuisine to the people of Auburn, Opelika and surrounding communities.
Pokémen is a make-your-own poke bowl and ramen restaurant at Located at 2701 Frederick Rd, nestled between Legacy Finance Co. and 1-800 Nail & Spa in the Tiger Shoppe strip mall northwest of Tiger Town in Opelika.
Owners Soo and Inseok Shin say they felt inspired to open the fast-casual restaurant back in February after noticing there a lack of poke bowl options in town.
“We opened back in February before the coronavirus pandemic because we didn’t see a restaurant doing what we wanted to do,” Soo said.
Poke, pronounced poh-keh, is a Hawaiian word meaning to slice or cut crosswise into pieces. But Soo says poke is a popular dish made with chunks of raw ahi tuna tossed in a soy sauce-based marinade.
The business name serves as a combination of Pokémen’s most popular menu items: poke bowls and Shoyu ramen, a ramen served with a soy sauce base broth. The name also pays homage to the animated television show, Pokémon.
Prices range from $9 to $13 with a wide array of add-ins such as avocado and carrots, sauces and fresh raw protein. Bowls come in small, medium and large, but Soo says the amount of food given is guaranteed to fill customers up.
“Most of our customers are shocked by the amount of food in the bowls,” Soo said.
Customers choose between spring mix or rice as their base before adding protein and additional items. In addition to the traditional raw protein options, tofu, octopus, tuna and chicken are available as well.
The unique location of the Hawaiian Islands makes the food scene extremely diverse and different, Inseok says.
Regular customer Sim Oaht noted the affordability of the menu, saying she was not expecting the quality to be as good as it is.
“The quality is fantastic, and the quantity is actually a lot more than you would expect,” Oaht said.
The menu has the process broken down into four steps: size and base; protein; mix and sauce; and side and toppings.
The sauces and noodles used at Pokémen are handmade from secret recipes. The Shin couple say the most popular sauces include the original sauce unique to Pokémen, spicy mayo and sweet chili.
The inside of the building is filled with the colors pink and green: light pink walls, aqua blue chairs and open weave bamboo pendant lights fill the space, a theme Soo says was intentional.
“Pink represents hot and green represents cool,” Soo said. “We tried to make every decision intentional when creating the restaurant.”
Julia Watson, a regular customer, says she prefers the Tonkotsu ramen, a soup pork broth, or a poke bowl with salmon and tuna.
“The broth that the Tonkotsu has is very powerful and by far one of the best I have tasted,” Watson said. “The poke bowls are fantastic, especially if you like a lot of toppings like me.”
Watson said the customer service keeps her going back for more.
“The workers behind the counter are very friendly and relaxed, and I always feel welcome when I go,” Watson said. “Don’t wait, just go there and try it.”
Pokémen opened on Feb. 13, 2020. Mere weeks after opening, the Shin couple transitioned their business to curbside delivery in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Soo says they opened back up to the public mid-July and are now ready to serve new customers.
“We always have new students and workers stop in throughout the day,” Soo said. “We are always happy to help new customers.”
Pokémen is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturdays 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. and closed on Sundays. To learn more, visit their Facebook page at Pokemen_opelika.
