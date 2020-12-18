Watch Now: Police bring Christmas cheer to families in annual charity event

While Santa usually gets elves to help spread the message of giving, he’s had a little help from law enforcement this year. Opelika Police Department went out into the community this week to give envelopes filled with cash to those in need.
Since 2014, Opelika police officers have gone out to stores around town searching for families to give them a financial boost ahead of the holidays thanks to an annual donation of $2,000 a year from an anonymous philanthropist.
“We have a citizen in town that chooses to do this every year, and it’s just kind of a fun and unique experience for us,” Capt. Shane Healey said. “Most of the time we’re talking to people when things aren’t good for them, and this gives us the opportunity to come up and talk to somebody, and even though we’re giving them something, it’s not a ticket, it’s not something for court. It’s something fun that they can use for Christmas.”
Each envelope contains $100 in cash, and over the course of Thursday and Friday officers spent their mornings driving from store to store to pick out those they think deserve a little help.
“It’s really heartfelt when you find the right person who really needs it, so it’s definitely a nice thing,” Lt. Richard Converse said.
On Friday, Converse and Sgt. Brandon Pettaway spent their day driving from Walmart to dollar stores to thrift stores finding mothers with small children to hug and present with envelopes. Neither had the opportunity to take part in the annual charity event before.
“I think this is very important with things that are going on in today’s society, that people can see that the Opelika Police Department is willing to help them out and not only protect them, but give back to the community,” Pettaway said.
When the officers walked into stores and approached those they planned to help, it wasn’t unusual for store managers, bystanders or recipients to seem worried that something had gone wrong; however, when the officers explained their cause and handed out the envelopes, some couldn’t help but cry.
Healey said the opportunity to help others in the community through charity wasn’t just good for those who had received money, but for boosting the spirits of the officers as well.
“I think it gives the officers that inner strength to know that there’s people in this community that love and care about other people, and that they feel strong enough about us to let us be a conduit to let us help them give,” Healey said. “We’re sometimes stepping into people’s lives at the most horrible moment there is for them, and that takes a toll on police officers emotionally and on their soul. This gives them the opportunity to get some of that goodness back.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.