Watch Now: Police bring Christmas cheer to families in annual charity event

While Santa usually gets elves to help spread the message of giving, he’s had a little help from law enforcement this year. Opelika Police Department went out into the community this week to give envelopes filled with cash to those in need.

Since 2014, Opelika police officers have gone out to stores around town searching for families to give them a financial boost ahead of the holidays thanks to an annual donation of $2,000 a year from an anonymous philanthropist.

“We have a citizen in town that chooses to do this every year, and it’s just kind of a fun and unique experience for us,” Capt. Shane Healey said. “Most of the time we’re talking to people when things aren’t good for them, and this gives us the opportunity to come up and talk to somebody, and even though we’re giving them something, it’s not a ticket, it’s not something for court. It’s something fun that they can use for Christmas.”

Each envelope contains $100 in cash, and over the course of Thursday and Friday officers spent their mornings driving from store to store to pick out those they think deserve a little help.

“It’s really heartfelt when you find the right person who really needs it, so it’s definitely a nice thing,” Lt. Richard Converse said.