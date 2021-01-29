Watch now: Seattle couple revitalizes historic Opelika home into bed and breakfast

When couple Leif Espelund and Dani Nelson were living in Seattle and decided they wanted to change careers and purchase a large home and run a bed and breakfast, they started looking on the West Coast.
They came up short. That's when Espelund, who was in marketing, and Nelson, an event planner from Alexander City, Ala., expanded their search and found what they were looking for.
They found the Heritage House in historic Opelika.
“After a lot of shopping in the Pacific Northwest where we were living, we just couldn’t quite find the right thing so we decided to expand our search nationally,” Espelund said. “We focused our search in the South because Dani has family here. … As fate would have it, [the Heritage House] checked most of the boxes.”
They bought the house in January of 2020 and headed south. As they drove a truck across the country, they were listening to the radio and heard about COVID-19 for the first time.
"And we said, ‘Huh, what’s that?’” Espelund said with a laugh.
The pandemic has brought its share of hardships, they say, but it didn't stop them from wanting to start their own inn.
Nelson said she thinks people from big cities often underestimate the value the Auburn-Opelika area has to offer.
“I believe there is a desire at this point for people to be in this kind of picturesque setting,” Nelson said. “Now that we’ve done a national search, I can say that Opelika is a jewel in how they have both preserved this old, mid-century feel of a downtown area while also bringing in all of these really cute boutiques and co-working spaces and things that are considered modern. That mix is something that has been oil and water for a lot of places, and it’s not something you can find very easily.”
That same mixture of historic tradition with modern conveniences and trends is something Espelund and Nelson try to emulate in the Heritage House, with high-speed fiber internet, smart T.V.’s and smart alarm clocks.
“Opelika has this little motto of 'Where preservation meets progress,' and it’s not just lip service. They really do embrace change and improvements, and where a lot of small towns are struggling to survive, Opelika is thriving,” Espelund said. “At the Heritage House, it is a classic, historic building and you can feel that when you’re here and the furniture is meant to reflect that time period, but you still have the modern touches so you don’t feel like you’re going without.”
The five-bedroom historic manor comes with themed rooms with period decor mixed with modern conveniences, common areas with games and a dining room where Nelson serves the breakfast she cooks each day.
The couple lives in the carriage house on the property so they can provide quick service while also giving their guests privacy,
“We are kind of trying to change the stigma around bed and breakfasts as the stodgy, smells like grandma, doilies everywhere, the person who owns and runs it is in the room next door to you kind of thing. You feel like you’re in somebody’s house instead of being in a hotel,” Espelund said.
The Heritage House itself was built by the Davis family around 1913 as a single-family home in the neo-classical Georgian Revival architectural style. The house would continue to be owned by the Davises until 1971, when it was bought by a pair of sisters, Ruth Crook and Virginia Magee, who made the home into an antique shop and named it "Heritage House."
After 17 years of ownership, Crook and Magee retired and put the property up for sale. With plans in the works to demolish the historic home and put a fast food restaurant in its place, former Opelika Mayor Barbara Patton and her son Richard bought the property and completely renovated and remodeled it in the ‘90s.
The house changed hands two more times over the next two decades before Espelund and Nelson bought it a year ago.
Today, the couple hopes to expand their guest base to include wedding parties, football fans and locals interested in staycations. They also plan to document the history of the home.