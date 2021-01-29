Watch now: Seattle couple revitalizes historic Opelika home into bed and breakfast

“I believe there is a desire at this point for people to be in this kind of picturesque setting,” Nelson said. “Now that we’ve done a national search, I can say that Opelika is a jewel in how they have both preserved this old, mid-century feel of a downtown area while also bringing in all of these really cute boutiques and co-working spaces and things that are considered modern. That mix is something that has been oil and water for a lot of places, and it’s not something you can find very easily.”

That same mixture of historic tradition with modern conveniences and trends is something Espelund and Nelson try to emulate in the Heritage House, with high-speed fiber internet, smart T.V.’s and smart alarm clocks.

“Opelika has this little motto of 'Where preservation meets progress,' and it’s not just lip service. They really do embrace change and improvements, and where a lot of small towns are struggling to survive, Opelika is thriving,” Espelund said. “At the Heritage House, it is a classic, historic building and you can feel that when you’re here and the furniture is meant to reflect that time period, but you still have the modern touches so you don’t feel like you’re going without.”