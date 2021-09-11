Watch now: Sen. Tommy Tuberville shares his memories of 9/11, Auburn football’s trip to Syracuse

Sen. Tommy Tuberville remembers peering out of the airplane window and seeing two F-16s escort the Auburn football team into the state of New York in September 2001 — just days after 9/11.

Tuberville was Auburn’s head coach then. In the restless days after the attack, Syracuse hosted one of college football’s first big events on the path to healing, selling out the Carrier Dome for a game Sept. 22, 2001. The opponent flying in to face the Orangemen just so happened to be Auburn.

“It’s hard to believe that it’s been 20 years since that horrific act,” Tuberville said in a video posted Saturday morning, recalling his memories from 9/11 on the 20th anniversary of the attack.

“We had a lot of heroes that day,” Tuberville said. “We lost a lot of great Americans.”