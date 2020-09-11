Watch now: Southern Preparatory Academy honors first responders ahead of 9/11 anniversary

Southern Preparatory Academy, formerly Lyman Ward Academy, held a parade for first responders Thursday, the day before the 19th anniversary of 9/11.

The parade featured a military parade by the cadets at the academy, something they have worked hard on since the school year began.

“We stand out here around 3:30 when it gets hot and we stand out here and we do the same parade over, and over and over,” Heath Norrell, Southern Preparatory Academy Battalion Commander, said. “We’ve done it every Wednesday since the beginning of the school year and this last week we did four or five days, each day we do it about three or four times. We’ve put a lot of work into prepping for today.”

Thursday’s ceremony is a tradition that dates back to medieval times, Southern Preparatory Academy President Jared Norrell explained.

“These are strictly ceremonial nowadays but at one point these were in essence battle formations,” he said. “When you would see the guest of honor… go out and inspect the troops to ensure they were fit for battle, that their weapons were clean and they were prepared, so that’s the significance of it. But we do it for ceremonies and we do it to give honor.”