Watch now: Southern Preparatory Academy honors first responders ahead of 9/11 anniversary

Southern Preparatory Academy, formerly Lyman Ward Academy, held a parade for first responders Thursday, the day before the 19th anniversary of 9/11.
The parade featured a military parade by the cadets at the academy, something they have worked hard on since the school year began.
“We stand out here around 3:30 when it gets hot and we stand out here and we do the same parade over, and over and over,” Heath Norrell, Southern Preparatory Academy Battalion Commander, said. “We’ve done it every Wednesday since the beginning of the school year and this last week we did four or five days, each day we do it about three or four times. We’ve put a lot of work into prepping for today.”
Thursday’s ceremony is a tradition that dates back to medieval times, Southern Preparatory Academy President Jared Norrell explained.
“These are strictly ceremonial nowadays but at one point these were in essence battle formations,” he said. “When you would see the guest of honor… go out and inspect the troops to ensure they were fit for battle, that their weapons were clean and they were prepared, so that’s the significance of it. But we do it for ceremonies and we do it to give honor.”
The parade’s main focus on Thursday was to honor all service members, military, law enforcement and first responders and show appreciation for what they do.
“It’s to show that we really appreciate everything they’ve done, all their sacrifices,” Heath Norrell said. “When they have to go and put their lives on the line and be away from their family, we’re showing them that we care.”
Along with community law enforcement and first responders, Alabama Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon was in attendance parade. He spoke to cadets and those in attendance about how important it is to show respect for all first responders in the country.
“When danger comes, and there’s chaos, many people are running away from it, trying to find a safe place when your first responders are running to it to try to protect people’s lives and property,” McCutcheon said. “We should never, never forget that in this country, how valuable these men and women are to us.”
