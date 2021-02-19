Watch now: Steak Factory owner and self-proclaimed 'simple guy' Tony Cleaves makes his mark carving boneless ribeyes

Tony Cleaves calls himself “a simple guy who owns a meat store.”
“Some people visit Six Flags. I visit meat shops,” explained Cleaves, a 1983 graduate of Beauregard High School and a 1991 graduate of Auburn University with bachelor's degrees in marketing and transportation management. Cleaves spent years in grocery stores' meat departments learning the different cuts and flavor profiles, time he says led him to “focusing on doing one thing well: steaks.”
Four years ago, he opened a butcher shop at 1413 Frederick Road near Tiger Town and called it "The Steak Factory."
He specializes in boneless ribeye steaks – “They’re my biggest seller,” he says – and giving his customers the personal touch.
“You can’t talk to the butcher at Walmart,” Cleaves said recently as he surveyed his 2,400-square-foot sales area.
As he takes inventory, he talks about what he calls “really the only issue I’ve had since I opened."
It was a big one. In September of 2018, minutes after ringing up a customer around noon, Cleaves stood in his office and watched a car speed past him – in his butcher shop. A seizure had caused an elderly woman to crash her car through the storefront and travel 39½ feet into the 40-foot-deep building, stopping by the store’s walk-in cooler.
A gaping hole and thousands of dollars of ruined inventory left The Steak Factory closed for almost a year. Cleaves reconfigured the building, which reopened in 2019, but left a reminder of the event.
“I put the door where the hole was because I wanted to emphasis that the devil tried to take me out, but God had other plans,” he said. “Where the devil makes a hole, God makes a door.”
Today, he is back to doing what he loves: cutting steaks to order.
“I cut it exactly how you want it right in front of you,” he said. “The wife might want an inch, the son might want an inch and a quarter, and the dad might want two inches — I can cut for every family member.”
The prices, which Cleaves touts as the lowest in town, are emblazoned per pound on a banner behind the counter: $10.88 for his beloved ribeyes, as well as $11.88 for T-bones, $12.88 for New York strips and $13.88 per pound for filets. Special orders, including ground chuck, steak burgers, meatballs, country sausage and "steak dust" seasoning are written out on butcher paper.
Everything is graded “right in the middle,” Cleaves says, at USDA-choice. Friday brings the biggest selection, but The Steak Factory keeps its doors open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day but Sunday.
“In the grocery store, you take the meat out of the pack,” Cleaves said. “Here, we put it in the pack.”
Pam Hope is a true believer. She tried The Steak Factory for the first time in January when her father was visiting from Minneapolis, Minn.
“Our ribeyes were hand-cut and were the most tender, flavorful steaks we’ve ever had,” she said. “They were just delicious.”
She enjoyed the meal so much so that she went back to purchase her Valentine’s Day dinner.
Cleaves has plans for the future. He hints at starting a "classic fish and meat market location" featuring 5,000 square feet of shrimp and porterhouse steaks. A pilot of 10 years, Cleaves rents a twin-engine Piper Seneca and hopes "in the near future" to have his own plane – and to hand-deliver his most requested item, shrimp, straight from the Gulf Coast on Thursdays before the weekend rush.
In the meantime, he'll continue helping families and friends make the most of mealtime.
“That’s one thing that people learned in 2020,” Cleaves said. “That time with family is important and how easy it could be wasted.”