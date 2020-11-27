Watch now: Student veterans march 150 miles to promote suicide awareness

Dozens of student veterans spent their last few days walking from Auburn to Tuscaloosa, with packs heavy with stones to raise awareness about the daily mental health struggles that take the lives of veterans.
The student veteran volunteers from both Auburn University and the University of Alabama began the journey from the green space in front of the Harold D. Melton Student Center Wednesday and arrived in Tuscaloosa Saturday as part of the third annual Operation Iron Ruck.
President of the Auburn University Student Veterans Association Justin Schwab said he’s taken the opportunity to ruck every year since the event began due to the personal importance it has for him.
“I know and have served with people who’ve committed suicide, and a lot of times the biggest thing was they just didn’t know where to go, where to turn or someone wasn’t aware there was a problem,” Schwab said. “It’s a preventable issue, so what we do with this event is we raise awareness across the state and it’s something I 100 percent want to keep going on.”
Student veteran Daniel Robinson said the packs each student veteran wore during the ruck was filled with 22 pounds of rocks, symbolizing the number of veterans who lose their lives to suicide daily.
“You would be very hard pressed to find a veteran who doesn’t know someone who either committed suicide or attempted to committ suicide,” Robinson said. “One is too many, and the statistical rate of 22 a day - it’s too much.”
The journey takes about three and a half days to complete; ruckers make the walk in several hour shifts with that weight on their shoulders.
Lt. Col. Nate Conkey said this was the first year he had been a part of Operation Iron Ruck and that the event was important because it reminded Americans of the sacrifices veterans have given for the country.
“Our veterans have given so much,” Conkey said. “As a veteran myself I’m slightly biased, but seeing these people to my left and right that have given so much, we don’t want to see them casted aside or forgotten about when they still have so much to contribute to our society and to our country.”
Auburn University Athletic Director Allen Greene spoke to the student veterans before they started Wednesday. He thanked each of them for their service, both in the military and for taking part in the ruck.
“As you take each step, I want you to know that there are people who are thankful each and every day that you have served your country and our country,” Greene said to the veterans gathered on the green space. “Whether it’s in the armed services or civilian life, we know that suicide is very prevalent, and we lose lots of people when we don’t need to, so I appreciate why you do what you do.”
