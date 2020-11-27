Watch now: Student veterans march 150 miles to promote suicide awareness

The journey takes about three and a half days to complete; ruckers make the walk in several hour shifts with that weight on their shoulders.

Lt. Col. Nate Conkey said this was the first year he had been a part of Operation Iron Ruck and that the event was important because it reminded Americans of the sacrifices veterans have given for the country.

“Our veterans have given so much,” Conkey said. “As a veteran myself I’m slightly biased, but seeing these people to my left and right that have given so much, we don’t want to see them casted aside or forgotten about when they still have so much to contribute to our society and to our country.”

Auburn University Athletic Director Allen Greene spoke to the student veterans before they started Wednesday. He thanked each of them for their service, both in the military and for taking part in the ruck.

“As you take each step, I want you to know that there are people who are thankful each and every day that you have served your country and our country,” Greene said to the veterans gathered on the green space. “Whether it’s in the armed services or civilian life, we know that suicide is very prevalent, and we lose lots of people when we don’t need to, so I appreciate why you do what you do.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.