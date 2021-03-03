Watch now: "These are tough people": Beauregard gathers to remember

Wednesday was a day of remembering.
It began at the memorial across the parking lot from Providence Baptist Church in Beauregard. Rita Smith, who two years earlier was public information officer for Lee County Emergency Management Agency and today is director of that agency, met national media there at 5 a.m. to remember the 23 people who’d lost their lives in the EF-4 tornado.
And at 7 p.m., after dark, about a hundred people gathered around the cross protruding from a marble base bearing the names and faces of the dead.
Thomas Smith, the retired chair of the department of music and director of choral activities at Auburn University, as well as Providence Baptist’s music minister for the past 27 years, led the crowd as it sang “Amazing Grace” and two simple children’s songs, “Jesus Loves Me” and “This Little Light of Mine.”
Four children died in the March 3, 2019, tornado: 6-year-old A.J. Hernandez, 8 year-old Mykhayla Waldon, 9-year-old Jonathan Bowen and 10-year-old Taylor Thornton.
Rusty Sowell, Providence’s pastor of 37 years who was awarded the FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award on Friday for his role in rallying and ministering to the community immediately after the tornado, talked about “the tremendous outpouring of love and appreciation” the citizens of Beauregard had experienced.
Several times, he mentioned “those who helped us when we couldn’t help ourselves.”
The names of the 23 were read, and family members came forward to light candles at the names of the ones they had lost.
The names of first responders in Lee and neighboring counties who had come to the rescue – fire departments, volunteer fire departments and law enforcement – were read, and a handful of representatives came forward to light candles.
Everyone had a candle, and the light started with the families and the first responders and spread throughout the crowd until everyone was holding a flame.
“This little light of mine,” they sang, “I’m gonna let it shine! Let it shine, let it shine, let it shine!”
“We are not a people without hope,” Sowell said, and he closed the remembrance with prayer, looking to the day “when You make everything new and right.”
Then the service was over, but nobody moved right away or extinguished their flame. They stood in silence, savoring the moment together. Then slowly family members moved around the memorial to hug each other and look at the engraved image of their loved one. Some of them caressed the face with their hand.
“I remember it like it was yesterday,” said Bill Harris, Lee County Coroner. He talked about driving to Beauregard with his son after the tornado hit, having no idea of the damage or the death toll. Then he heard one death confirmed on the radio and then another.
Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said almost the same thing: “It seems like yesterday.”
He remembered the man who drove up to Beauregard from Mexico Beach, Fla., to help with the recovery effort as soon as he got the news of the awful storm. Several months earlier, he had lost everything in a hurricane, and he knew what the people in Beauregard were suffering and he knew how to help.
Jones remembered escorting dignitaries to the scene and a senator asked him if he worried about looting.
No, Jones said.
Down the road, they passed a yard with this sign: “If you try to get anything, we’ll shoot you.”
“These are tough people,” Jones said.