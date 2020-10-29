Watch now: Thousands of Opelika residents drive through downtown for trick or treat event

Opelika was filled with superheroes, princesses, zombies and others packed into cars Thursday night, as thousands drove through the Downtown Drive thru Trick or Treat.
Ken Ward, executive director of Opelika Main Street, said the event was a way to allow children to get their Halloween candy this year without having to worry about the coronavirus.
“I know Halloween looks a lot different like everything in 2020 and so we really thought it would be a great way for the downtown community to give back to various different customers that support our businesses throughout the year,” Ward said.
“Thousands of children and families here in Opelika and across Lee county that are getting the opportunity to have Halloween this year, even though COVID[-19] has taken so many other things away from us.”
Ward said the night was “by far” a success - over 50,000 pieces of candy were handed out - despite the gusts of wind left over from Hurricane Zeta that blew a few inflatable and cut-out decorations over.
“We’re expecting several thousand cars to come through this event by the time it’s all said and done,” Ward said. “We have probably close to 70 volunteers out here from all the different businesses and community groups volunteering everything from manning barricades, directing traffic, and of course the big thing: handing out candy.”
Seth McCollough, president of Pride on the Plains, passed out over a thousand pieces of candy on Eighth Street while he and other volunteers waved to cars filled with trick-or-treaters.
“We just wanted to come out, support the community, hand out candy and be in the Halloween spirit with everybody,” McCollough said. “I love that we’re all out, we’re all socially distanced and we’re all having a good time.”
A never-ending caravan of cars went past the courthouse square’s orange-lit fountain and on to the downtown streets, as dozens of groups of volunteers wearing safety vests, face coverings and costumes handed out candy to the grasping hands of children through car windows.
“We planned for a big crowd, and it looks like what we planned for has come to fruition,” Ward said. “A lot of great candy out here to a lot of great families here in our area.”
