Watch now: Thousands of Opelika residents drive through downtown for trick or treat event

Opelika was filled with superheroes, princesses, zombies and others packed into cars Thursday night, as thousands drove through the Downtown Drive thru Trick or Treat.

Ken Ward, executive director of Opelika Main Street, said the event was a way to allow children to get their Halloween candy this year without having to worry about the coronavirus.

“I know Halloween looks a lot different like everything in 2020 and so we really thought it would be a great way for the downtown community to give back to various different customers that support our businesses throughout the year,” Ward said.

“Thousands of children and families here in Opelika and across Lee county that are getting the opportunity to have Halloween this year, even though COVID[-19] has taken so many other things away from us.”

Ward said the night was “by far” a success - over 50,000 pieces of candy were handed out - despite the gusts of wind left over from Hurricane Zeta that blew a few inflatable and cut-out decorations over.