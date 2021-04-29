Watch Opelika High's Vibe students play Journey's "Who's Crying Now" and other pop music in a virtual concert

Students from the Opelika High School Vibe will perform covers and original songs at Troy University’s MIC CHECK 2021 virtual concert event Friday and Saturday premiering at 7 p.m.
Opelika High School guitar instructor Patrick Bruce said about 15 students are currently in the Vibe, the high school’s popular music performance group, that are able to practice and perform various music talents from vocals to guitar to drums.
“I think [my students] will be able to see other kids their age making music, and they’ll know how much effort it takes to put something together like this,” Bruce said. “And they’ll get critiqued by professionals in the music industry, so they’ll get some feedback on where they stand compared to them. Also, it’s just fun.”
Unlike past years when the Vibe would go to Troy University to perform, Bruce said the MIC CHECK event for 2021 was switched to a pre-recorded digital concert due to the coronavirus pandemic with the performances available for public viewing on a live YouTube stream under the title “MIC Check 2021 - Friday Evening Gala Concert.”
“We used to go to Troy and hang out all day, play music and get critiqued by professionals,” Bruce said. “This year, they came to Opelika high School about a month or so ago and we set up my room for recording and they videoed us.”
Bruce said his students would be performing covers they picked to play like Journey’s “Who’s Crying Now” along with original songs like one written by Opelika High School senior Lorenzo Farrow. Overall, Bruce said the MIC CHECK gave his students a goal to strive for while getting the opportunity to receive constructive criticism from music professionals.
“The camaraderie they have, and the family we have as a group, is a good thing,” Bruce said. “They look forward to coming to school, and doing something like this gave them a goal and something to shoot for.”
Among the music professionals to provide feedback and teach lessons to the students performing is Michael Wilk, the keyboardist for the band Steppenwolf who has collaborated on musical projects with members of Fleetwood Mac and Three Dog Night.
Along with students from Opelika High School, student musicians across the Southeast United States will perform, including those from the Florence Academy of the Fine Arts in Florence, Ala., the Mount Vernon School in Atlanta and Lurleen B. Wallace Community College out of Andalusia, Ala.
After the Vibe has its performance streamed this weekend as a part of MIC CHECK 2021, residents and music fans will have the chance to see the students perform live at the Opelika Performing Arts Center on May 6 at 6:30 p.m. for $5 as a part of their spring concert, Bruce said.