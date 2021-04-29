Watch Opelika High's Vibe students play Journey's "Who's Crying Now" and other pop music in a virtual concert

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bruce said his students would be performing covers they picked to play like Journey’s “Who’s Crying Now” along with original songs like one written by Opelika High School senior Lorenzo Farrow. Overall, Bruce said the MIC CHECK gave his students a goal to strive for while getting the opportunity to receive constructive criticism from music professionals.

“The camaraderie they have, and the family we have as a group, is a good thing,” Bruce said. “They look forward to coming to school, and doing something like this gave them a goal and something to shoot for.”

Among the music professionals to provide feedback and teach lessons to the students performing is Michael Wilk, the keyboardist for the band Steppenwolf who has collaborated on musical projects with members of Fleetwood Mac and Three Dog Night.

Along with students from Opelika High School, student musicians across the Southeast United States will perform, including those from the Florence Academy of the Fine Arts in Florence, Ala., the Mount Vernon School in Atlanta and Lurleen B. Wallace Community College out of Andalusia, Ala.

After the Vibe has its performance streamed this weekend as a part of MIC CHECK 2021, residents and music fans will have the chance to see the students perform live at the Opelika Performing Arts Center on May 6 at 6:30 p.m. for $5 as a part of their spring concert, Bruce said.

