A water boil advisory that was instated in LaFayette last Tuesday was finally lifted over the weekend. The advisory lift marks a positive end to a week fraught with trouble for the Chambers County seat.

In a release sent out to the press on Saturday, Ann Gleaton, the Water/Wastewater Superintendent for LaFayette said she had received back city water bacteria tests and that those tests were negative.

“ADEM said as soon as we receive negative lab results, the precautionary water boil notice for the City of LaFayette can be lifted,” Gleaton said in the release. “As a result, we are no longer under the precautionary water boil notice."

The water boil advisory affected some 3,000 people in the LaFayette area over the past week.

The water boil advisory was born out of the chaotic storms that moved through our region just one week ago. Those storms spawned a tornado that reportedly destroyed or damaged around 130 structures in neighboring West Point, Ga., and caused an impassable travel advisory to be put in place in Chambers County.

Roads and bridges across Chambers County were washed out due to severe flooding, including in the immediate vicinity around LaFayette. Chambers County Road 48, which runs next to the LaFayette city reservoir, was washed out from flooding last Tuesday.

Gleaton had stated that the city had received 2.98 inches of rain on Sunday March 26, and 8.02 inches of rain on Monday, March 27. The sheer volume of water breached the city reservoir, cut a massive gully across Chambers County Road 48, and severed a pipe that fed water to the city.

“We have no way right now to pump water from the lake to the plant to be able to pump to town,” Gleaton said last Wednesday. “We're going to have issues of low water pressure. We're going to have issues of some people being without water at times, especially during the busy times of the day when everybody's using water.”

The LaFayette city council declared a state of emergency last Wednesday and began giving out bottled water to residents the same day.

Concern mounted about fixing the water line, however. LaFayette city engineer, Allen Tucker, said that due to the flood waters no one had been able to access the area around the burst pipe before last Wednesday morning. He indicated that it could take as much as 20,000 cubic yards of dirt — 1,000 truck loads worth — to fill the hole left by the flood waters.

“It’s a large project, very large,” Tucker said.

A temporary water line was set in place last Thursday. By Friday morning, LaFayette’s 3,000 residents had water once again, though they were still under water boil advisory.

“We were thinking it might take a couple of weeks, but it took a couple of days and I'm just glad that we that were able to provide the city with water again,” Gleaton said Friday morning.

Even though LaFayette has water again and the boil advisory has been lifted, the city still has a way to go. The gully that bisected County Road 48 will have to filled, and a permanent water line installed. The county will also have to rebuild the road.

“It’s going to take a while,” said LaFayette city councilman Michael Ellis. “This is very unsafe because you can see the highway there and the cracks in the road… a lot of dirt is going to have to be brought in here to fill this massive hole.”