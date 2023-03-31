Water was restored in LaFayette on Friday morning after two days of short supply in the city.

City officials on Wednesday had declared a state of emergency in LaFayette due to a breach at the city reservoir.

The breach, brought on by heavy rains over the weekend, washed out Chambers County Road 48 and severed the water line that fed into LaFayette, leaving 3,000 people without water this week.

Ann Gleaton, the Water and Wastewater Superintendent for Lafayette, said that water had begun running back into the city early Friday morning. A temporary line was set up to supply the city with water on Thursday.

“At 2 this morning it was feeding the town. So, we’re back online,” Gleaton said.

Despite having water again, LaFayette continues to be under a water boil advisory. Gleaton said it could take 24 hours before the town to gets back its bacteria analysis samples. Until that time, the water remains unsafe to drink.

The city is continuing to hand out bottled water to residents at the Chambers County Highway Department located at 18107 US-431 in LaFayette.

While the new line has water running back to LaFayette again, Gleaton stressed that it was a temporary solution. The massive gully that now exists where the line ran under Chambers County Road 48 has not been filled yet. Once dirt is moved back in, then the original line can be fixed. Gleaton said after that, the county will come in and fix the road.

“I would just like to thank everybody involved that they got this going and got it done as quick as we did,” Gleaton said. “We were thinking it might take a couple of weeks, but it took a couple of days and I'm just glad that we that were able to provide the city with water again.”

In a statement released to the public Friday morning, LaFayette city clerk Lewis Davidson said: “I am grateful to be able to announce that the city of LaFayette has restored water services to its citizens. I want to personally thank you all for your concern for LaFayette and the accurate and timely reporting that you provided during this unprecedented event.”