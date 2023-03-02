After collecting votes on Tuesday for the special election regarding a tax renewal that supports Opelika City Schools, the unofficial count shows that it passed.

Out of a total of 1,274 votes, the vast majority of 1,194 citizens voted for the renewal while only 80 opposed it.

The Opelika City Council will hold a Special City Council meeting on March 7 at noon at the Municipal Court Building to canvass the returns and declare the results of the Special Municipal Election. The meeting is open to the public.

This 11-mil tax renewal contributes more than $7 million to the local revenue of OCS, which allows the school system to fund additional counselors, instructional coaches, special education units, teaching units, electives, advanced placement courses, career technical programs, art, band, choir, theater, supplies, facility maintenance, other upgrades and more.

According to the Opelika Chamber of Commerce, this local revenue accounts for more than 40% of the OCS operating fund.

“On behalf of Opelika City Schools, I want to personally thank our community for voting to renew the 11-mill property tax,” OCS Superintendent Farrell Seymore said in a release. “The renewal of this tax will ensure that our schools receive strong community funding to benefit our students for another generation.”

Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller added, “Our schools success in programs like band, choral, technology, career tech and more depend on this tax renewal. I’m pleased that the renewal passed and want to thank the people of our great community for coming out to support Opelika City Schools. We all win as a result!”

City Attorney Guy Gunter stated in an earlier interview that the citizen’s rate of taxation will not go up with this tax renewal. This specific tax must be renewed every 28 years.