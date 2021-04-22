'We are a better family today': EAMC staff gets some rest and assesses what they've learned. #resilientLee

Roberts, EAMC’s Chief of Staff, said that every day of the pandemic has been harrowing.

“It’s been very challenging. … This isn’t a novel disease. For a lot of the things that we take care of, we have 30, 40, 50 years of experience with lots of studies; even so, our management might change from time to time based on new information, based on new research.

“Well, here we have a brand new disease and we’re learning everything on the fly. There was really no real data. We have kind of stories – you know, anecdotal things,” Roberts said.

Even as they slowly built up their knowledge over the course of the year, they were still confronted with mystifying outcomes.

“We might have two patients who looked identical on paper, in beds next to each other, in the ICU, and one doesn’t survive and the other one gets better,” Roberts said. “Why did this one get better than this one? There was an awful lot of that just not really knowing why some people seemed to do OK, and others just got worse and worse, no matter what we did. That was very challenging.”

Laura Grill, the hospital president and CEO, takes understandable pride in the work of Roberts, Wynn and all of the other doctors, nurses, technicians and aides.