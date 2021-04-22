'We are a better family today': EAMC staff gets some rest and assesses what they've learned. #resilientLee

The continuing drop in infection rates in April has provided a badly needed respite for the men and women who worked 12-hour shifts for days and weeks in a row in EAMC’s Intensive Care Unit from March 2020 forward, according to ICU Supervisor Cheryl Wynn.
“It caught up with me and I will tell you that – finally – my staff has the time to seek counseling that they’ve all needed. They’re trying to come out of it with the help of the hospital, which has been providing counseling for us.
“They’re coming back stronger. We have a better understanding. I think the most overwhelming thing was we’re accustomed to dealing with death in the ICU, but when you have four people that die on a 12-hour shift, and it just was day after day after day after day of that, that’s what we’re not accustomed to.”
Through it all, some people still insist that COVID-19 – which has killed over 500,000 Americans – was nothing to panic about, that government overreacted and all of the precautions were nonsense.
Wynn has run into a lot of that.
“What I want to say to them is, ‘Come walk a day in my shoes – come walk a day in my shoes and you’ll believe everything that’s out there. You have science out there saying this is true … I’m frustrated. I quit going to stores locally [where] they won’t wear their mask. I’ve done all I can do. I make my family compliant, and talk to people in public about being compliant,” Wynn said.
Roberts, EAMC’s Chief of Staff, said that every day of the pandemic has been harrowing.
“It’s been very challenging. … This isn’t a novel disease. For a lot of the things that we take care of, we have 30, 40, 50 years of experience with lots of studies; even so, our management might change from time to time based on new information, based on new research.
“Well, here we have a brand new disease and we’re learning everything on the fly. There was really no real data. We have kind of stories – you know, anecdotal things,” Roberts said.
Even as they slowly built up their knowledge over the course of the year, they were still confronted with mystifying outcomes.
“We might have two patients who looked identical on paper, in beds next to each other, in the ICU, and one doesn’t survive and the other one gets better,” Roberts said. “Why did this one get better than this one? There was an awful lot of that just not really knowing why some people seemed to do OK, and others just got worse and worse, no matter what we did. That was very challenging.”
Laura Grill, the hospital president and CEO, takes understandable pride in the work of Roberts, Wynn and all of the other doctors, nurses, technicians and aides.
“We had all hands on deck from day one, and I could not have been more proud of the teamwork that I witnessed each day throughout the organization. Our employees are accustomed to handling a disaster, but disasters typically do not affect every area in the organization—this pandemic was the exception. “Every employee and physician had a role to play, and did so magnificently. We were all tested, but no one gave up and I feel we are a better family today because of it.
The real payoff for Wynn and her ICU staff has been the support of patients and their families.
“The people from the community, they keep up with [nurses] and check and see how they’re doing,” Wynn said. “We’ve had several who call our unit to check on us to make sure that we’re still OK. It feels good when they call back and say, ‘Hey, I’m just checking on you. Do you need anything?’
“Yeah, it feels really good.”