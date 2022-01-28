“We are her family”: Opelika Police release 10 pink balloons at memorial for Opelika Jane Doe

On a cold and cloudy Friday morning, Opelika law enforcement officers, city officials and community members gathered for a memorial at the site where Opelika Jane Doe’s remains were found.
Opelika Jane Doe is the unidentified young girl whose skeletal remains were found in a wooded area behind a mobile home off Hurst Street in Opelika on Jan. 28, 2012.
The memorial held on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, marked the 10th anniversary of the discovery of her remains.
Detectives from the Opelika Police Department released 10 pink balloons to honor her and three officials close to the case, Lee County District Attorney Jessica Ventiere, OPD Sergeant Alfred White and Lee County Coroner Bill Harris, spoke about the case.
“Ten years ago, I remember when I heard that the OPD had found the remains of a child,” Ventiere said. “I thought to myself, the same thing I thought probably a thousand times over the last ten years, is how can we find a child but we have no idea who this child is.”
Ventiere said during the last 10 years she has seen the dedication and hard work that the OPD and White have put in to solving this mystery.
“There is not one speck of dust on the Baby Jane Doe case file, I can guarantee you that. What they have done for this case and what they continue to do for this case every single day, I find to be inspirational,” Ventiere said. “As the Lee County District Attorney, our office is 100-percent committed to walking with them every step of the way … because we want to solve this just as much as they do.”
White, who started working on the case in 2015, said he doesn’t “doubt for a second” that they will figure out who this little girl is.
“We don’t give up on any murder, and we’re certainly not going to give up on the murder of a child,” White said.
Ventiere, White and Harris said the investigation will continue for this case until it is solved, and they are confident that they are close.
“I think we are very very close to finding out who she is,” Harris said. “This case will never close until we get a conclusion and justice for her and give her a peaceful burial.”
Harris has been a part of the ongoing investigation since the beginning of this case and was the coroner at the time Jane Doe’s remains were found.
Harris and White said some things are in the works that will hopefully give them some more answers soon but that they can’t provide any updates at this time.
“I can’t really speak on anything new,” White said. “All I can tell you is that I’m confident that we’re going to solve this case and I feel like we’re going to do it pretty soon.”
White asks for everyone to share Jane Doe’s story and for anyone who has information about the case to contact the secret witness hotline. Tips can be submitted anonymously.
The Governor’s Office is offering a $10,000 reward and a private Lee County resident has offered an additional $5,000 reward.
“While we don’t know who Baby Jane Doe is, we all here are her family,” Ventiere said. “We here are her people, we’re the ones who love her, we’re the ones who miss her and we’re the ones who mourn her.”
Opelika Jane Doe's case
Detectives believe Baby Jane Doe was killed in 2010 or 2011, was between 4 and 7 years old and that she had been deceased between nine months and two years before her remains were found.
Isotope testing was performed in 2017 on the girl’s bones, revealing more information about who the child was, the OPD said in an earlier report.
The results suggested that the girl was from the Southeastern part of the United States.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children got involved in the case shortly after the girl was found back in 2012, and in 2016 law enforcement asked for assistance in creating a facial reconstruction.
Five years after the initial facial reconstruction was released, NCMEC was able to put together another image they believe is even more accurate.
A new 3D image was recently released by NCMEC in October 2021 after an assessment from a forensic anthropologist with the Smithsonian in hopes that someone can identify her.
Carol Schweitzer, the case manager and NCMEC’s supervisor of forensic service, said they found signs of malnourishment and abuse, specifically in the left eye, which was scarred and caused blindness.
“It’s very difficult to determine exactly how that injury occurred, but we know she sustained the injury several months to a year prior to her death, which created severe damage to the left eye,” Schweitzer said.
With all the resources and interviews that have been conducted by NCMEC and the OPD over the years, Schweitzer said there’s a lot of information that suggests she has ties to the Orlando area and they have been working to get this information to that region in hopes of gaining new leads.
If you have any information on this case, contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.