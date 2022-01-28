“We are her family”: Opelika Police release 10 pink balloons at memorial for Opelika Jane Doe

White, who started working on the case in 2015, said he doesn’t “doubt for a second” that they will figure out who this little girl is.

“We don’t give up on any murder, and we’re certainly not going to give up on the murder of a child,” White said.

Ventiere, White and Harris said the investigation will continue for this case until it is solved, and they are confident that they are close.

“I think we are very very close to finding out who she is,” Harris said. “This case will never close until we get a conclusion and justice for her and give her a peaceful burial.”

Harris has been a part of the ongoing investigation since the beginning of this case and was the coroner at the time Jane Doe’s remains were found.

Harris and White said some things are in the works that will hopefully give them some more answers soon but that they can’t provide any updates at this time.

“I can’t really speak on anything new,” White said. “All I can tell you is that I’m confident that we’re going to solve this case and I feel like we’re going to do it pretty soon.”