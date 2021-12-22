'We believe in doing more:' Lee County Sheriff's deputies ring the bells for Salvation Army

Deputies from the Lee County Sheriff's Department volunteered this week to ring the bells for Salvation Army’s Annual Red Kettle campaign, which is finishing up this season on Thursday.
Greg Sumner, an investigator who’s worked at LCSO for over eight years, decided to volunteer again this year to help raise money for the Salvation Army.
On Wednesday, Sumner said it was a “phenomenal day.” During his shift that morning outside Sam’s Club, flocks of shoppers were willing to donate as they entered or left the store.
“The main purpose of it is to give to those who are a little less fortunate and in need,” Sumner said. “I just enjoy coming out here to make sure that everyone gets to have that special Christmas.”
This holiday season, more than 16 people from the LCSO volunteered to ring the bell for Annual Red Kettle Campaign.
They rotated shifts about every hour while they were outside Sam’s Club on Wednesday, and Thursday they will be at Kroger at Tiger Town from 10-4 p.m.
“I missed it last year because I took vacation, and when they said we’d be at Sam’s Club, I was like 'Wow, there’s going to be a lot of people,'” said Corp. Rob Alexander.
Alexander has worked for the LCSO for about 14 years and has volunteered to ring the bell in the past but never at Sam’s Club.
“People have been so generous this morning. I’ve only been here a little over an hour, and I can promise you there’s more than $500 in that bucket,” he said. “When your mind gets in a bad place with the way the world is and the things you see with this job, then you come and see this, it just brings back promise.”
All the donated money goes directly into the Lee County Salvation Army general funds and is only used for local services and programs.
Salvation Army has programs that assist with domestic violence, anti-human trafficking, disaster relief and more.
Angie Spates, an investigator who’s been with LCSO for three years, said she’s always glad to help a good cause and help the public.
“Volunteering and donating go hand in hand,” Spates said. “There are people out there who are in real need and it just warms your heart to see the people that want to donate because they know it’s for a good cause.”
Terry Breaux, another investigator who’s been with LCSO for six years, said he also believes it’s important to give back to others in the community.
“What better way is there than coming out here to ring the bell and raise as much money as we can for the Salvation Army?” Breaux said. “I also enjoy getting to meet different people and have side conversations with them.”
Kelli Meadows, director of Lee County Salvation Army, said donations have been down this year, which she assumes is a result of COVID.
“But I will say Lee County has been absolutely wonderful to us,” Meadows said. “The Auburn Lions Club rang the bell every Friday this season, the Kiwanis Club has been very helpful, Karen Hickok has been invaluable and the Lee County Sheriff’s Department has gone above and beyond right here at the end for us.”
Sheriff Jay Jones said the LCSO enjoys giving back to the community, and helping the Salvation Army raise money is one opportunity that allows them to do so.
“We’re a public safety service agency and we believe in doing more than just our assigned task, as far as our duties as a law enforcement agency or a criminal justice agency,” Jones said.
Jones said the Lee County deputies volunteer to ring the bell and request to do it each year.
“We feel it’s important that we support those who support us in our mission, and Salvation Army is one of the agencies that do exactly that,” Jones said. “If we can assist the Salvation Army that is assisting others in our community, then certainly that’s something that we feel very proud to do.”