'We believe in doing more:' Lee County Sheriff's deputies ring the bells for Salvation Army

“What better way is there than coming out here to ring the bell and raise as much money as we can for the Salvation Army?” Breaux said. “I also enjoy getting to meet different people and have side conversations with them.”

Kelli Meadows, director of Lee County Salvation Army, said donations have been down this year, which she assumes is a result of COVID.

“But I will say Lee County has been absolutely wonderful to us,” Meadows said. “The Auburn Lions Club rang the bell every Friday this season, the Kiwanis Club has been very helpful, Karen Hickok has been invaluable and the Lee County Sheriff’s Department has gone above and beyond right here at the end for us.”

Sheriff Jay Jones said the LCSO enjoys giving back to the community, and helping the Salvation Army raise money is one opportunity that allows them to do so.

“We’re a public safety service agency and we believe in doing more than just our assigned task, as far as our duties as a law enforcement agency or a criminal justice agency,” Jones said.

Jones said the Lee County deputies volunteer to ring the bell and request to do it each year.

“We feel it’s important that we support those who support us in our mission, and Salvation Army is one of the agencies that do exactly that,” Jones said. “If we can assist the Salvation Army that is assisting others in our community, then certainly that’s something that we feel very proud to do.”