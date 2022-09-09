'We certainly need God's protection and blessing': Folks gather at Toomer's Corner to pray for Auburn

A crowd gathered at Toomer’s Corner on Friday morning to pray over the city of Auburn. It was the annual Blessing on the Corner event, and many city officials were on hand as Wren Aaron, pastor at Church of the Highlands Auburn West Campus, and Cory Smith, senior pastor at Auburn United Methodist Church, led the group in prayer.

Aaron began the prayers by quoting Scripture and applying it to first responders and their duty to protect the community.

“We are blessed, we are fortunate, and we will stand with the people that protect our community,” said Aaron, who is helping to establish a chaplaincy program at the Auburn Police Department. “Galatians 6:2 says, ‘Carry each other’s burdens, because when you do you fulfill the law of Christ.’ So, the people that protect us are taking care of us, but they're actually fulfilling what God says to do.”

Smith, who's been chaplain for the Auburn Fire Department for seven years, began by explaining the Apostle Paul’s words about the body of Christ and community.

“We all need each other, and we all need each other's gifts,” Smith said. “We all need each other to be the best we can be. That's where our strength comes from, from the place that we live, the people that we get to be a part of, and just relying on and loving the promise God gives all of us.”

Mayor Ron Anders opened the event, but joked that he would “turn it over to the professionals,” referring to Aaron and Smith.

“We certainly need God's protection and blessing,” Anders said. “I hope all of you as you start your day and consider what you pray for, that you don't forget to pray for your community and those that are working hard to protect our community. I thank all of you for being here.”

The Blessing on the Corner event is put on each year by the Auburn Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Machen McChesney CPA & Business Advisors.

“It's always been the start of the fall semester, knowing that a lot of people from the greater Auburn Family are coming back here,” said Anna Hovey, CEO of the Auburn Chamber of Commerce. “It's just a way to keep us all mindful."

Because of COVID-19, the event hasn’t been held publicly in two years. In its place, a video was released online of several local ministers praying.

“We offered the blessing virtually,” Hovey said, “but it can't replace the feeling of gathering people together, and so it's great that we can be back in person.”

Blessing on the Corner started well over a decade ago when Nancy Davis had the idea to gather people on Toomer’s Corner to pray for blessings over the city, its businesses, visitors, and the university, Hovey said.

“It's a good place for us to kind of gather people together and be mindful of the many blessings in our community and encourage people as a group like this,” Hovey said.

Chaplains

In his role as chaplain for the Auburn Fire Department, Smith works alongside the Rev. Charles Cummings, also of Auburn United Methodist.

“It’s very humbling,”said Smith, 52, of working with the fire department. “As a pastor, you always want to be there with people when they're going through their difficult days."

He said he serves Auburn’s six fire stations through prayer, Sunday morning services and walking with first responders in their jobs and lives.

“We're also there when they go through difficult days or when they're having a remembrance service for a fallen person in the public safety realm,” Smith said. “So, it's been a blessing for us just to connect and to be there to walk alongside them and support them and their important calling in this community.”

Smith said being a firefighter is more than just dealing with house fires. He believes being a first responder is a ministry in its own right.

“They're there when people fall in their house,” Smith said. “They're there when there's a crisis, a life event that happens that they need medical attention. In so many ways, it's like we're able to walk alongside those who are giving attention and support them because what they're doing, I think at some deep level, is ministry.”

Aaron, 58, said he was honored to help recognize first responders during the event.

“We love our law enforcement and our first responders, and we want to do whatever we can to help them in every area of their life,” he said.

Aaron said that part of what he does is connect officers with pastors and help them navigate a lot of the issues faced by first responders.

“They're an incredible group of men and women who are on the front line of a lot of things in our city,” Aaron said. “So, myself, along with some other pastors in town, really just try to speak life into them, pour into them, and be there for them."