‘We didn’t have much choice’: Opelika City Council passes resolution for cell tower to be built in Floral Park

After tabling the vote regarding the construction of a 144-foot-tall wireless cell tower twice, the Opelika City Council reluctantly voted to approve the project Tuesday night.

Out of the five council members, four voted in approval with only Ward 2 Councilwoman Erica Baker Norris voting against it.

Norris said she felt torn between her responsibilities to stay within the legal confounds of the Federal Communications Commission, but also to be a voice for the citizens who were strongly against this cell tower proposal.

“There was an overwhelming number of emails, text messages and in-person citizens communications that said, ‘We don’t want the tower,’” Norris said. “Now the citizens know that that can come with a cost. Had this not passed, we would have had to defend that, but that’s their choice because it’s their tax dollars.”

With a majority vote, the City and Level-Up Towers will move forward with the plans to build the tower at 600 Floral Street in Floral Park.

Ward 4 Councilman and Council President Eddie Smith said he doesn’t know the timeline for the construction, but believes Level-Up is ready to begin.

The company was waiting on permission from the city and for the council to make exceptions to the city ordinance allowing the tower to exceed the height requirement that says no tower can be taller than 100 feet and to allow it to be build closer to residential neighborhoods.

“I think the cell tower being passed is a function of the federal government’s control of the Federal Communications Commission,” Smith said. “We did what we had to do to avoid a lawsuit. I don’t know that there’s anybody on the council that would have voted for it based on location and on the feedback we had from the community, but we didn’t really have much choice from a legal standpoint.”

Smith said this 144-foot-tall tower will prevent Level-Up from having to build multiple towers in this area that needs coverage.

“This tower will carry the signal out to Grand National, and my understanding is that Grand National area is the next area that they’ll be looking at putting in another somewhere out there,” Smith said.

Ward 3 Councilman Tim Aja said his decision to vote for the towers construction came down to two things.

“Number one, as we heard repeatedly, unfortunately, any safety concerns about the tower is outside of our purview. Our ability to deny the tower for safety concerns of RF radiation would lead to us being sued for denying it for a reason that we can’t deny it for,” Aja said. “We’d have to then vote to fund legal defense using city money for a case that we would lose.”

At an earlier council meeting, City Attorney Guy Gunter explained that the city’s authority to regulate cell towers is severely restricted by federal law and heavily regulated by the FCC. The city can only regulate the aesthetic, the distance the tower can be from other property lines and safety issues.

“The law was very clear that you cannot deny cell tower applications because of the radiofrequency emissions from that tower,” Gunter said earlier. “That subject is controlled entirely by the FCC and Congress has preempted cities from getting involved.”

Gunter said the FCC has conducted its own studies and concluded that the radiofrequency emissions within parameters of regulation are not harmful to human beings.

Aja said the second reason he voted to approve the cell tower was because of efficiency.

“We’ve got areas that the tower can be in and we can either use the location that is presented for us or we can use three or four other towers to cover the same location,” he said. “I have to vote for efficiency and in doing it knocking everything out in one fell swoop rather than coming back and setting up four different towers.”