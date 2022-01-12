'We don't want court to be a super-spreader': Court urges people not to show up to say they have COVID

Denise Rogers, Municipal Court Administrator for the City of Opelika, is requesting that individuals who have tested positive for COVID, or those who have symptoms, not come to court to tell her they have COVID.

Rogers said Wednesday that about eight people showed up to inform the court that they had COVID and to show their doctor's documentation.

“We don’t need that to happen,” she said. “They can just email me or fax their positive results. We will definitely continue that case, but we don’t want court to be a super spreader.”

Rogers said in the past most people would usually call if they had symptoms or tested positive and that she doesn’t know what made today different.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We haven’t had that many people show up in person like we had today,” she said. “We want people to be smart and think of other individuals.”

Masks are not required in the municipal court, but Rogers asks individuals to use common sense and to take others into consideration.

Rogers said if documentation is provided, the case will continue without a warrant being filed.