'We have not lost interest:' Some Opelika citizens still concerned about The Taylor apartments

After another round of public hearings, some Opelika citizens say they are still concerned about some of the same issues involving the development of a 182-unit apartment complex near the downtown area: traffic, cost and design.

The Opelika City Council held the hearings Tuesday night to listen to more feedback from citizens about the proposed plan to construct the apartment complex called The Taylor. Six people showed up to speak, and all of them were in opposition to the project.

The Taylor is a four-building complex featuring 182 one-and two-bedroom units and is planned to be built on the corner of 10th Street and Avenue C, within walking distance of downtown restaurants and shops. It is being developed by Marsh Real Estate Investments, LLC, of Opelika.

Because of backlash from citizens and a petition against the project that was created when it was first introduced, the Opelika City Council and Opelika Planning Commission worked to make a few adjustments to the plan.

These adjustments included reducing the density of the units per acre from 36 to 28 and encouraging the developers to change the aesthetic design of the buildings. The city also conducted traffic, water and sewer studies in the area.

Public hearing

Katherine “Kitty” Green, who lives in the Opelika historic district and was the creator of the petition opposing the development, told the council on Tuesday that she and others are still concerned about traffic and the design of the apartments and don’t want taxpayer dollars to be spent on the project.

Green said she thinks the buildings look “institutional” and are not a good reflection of Opelika.

She asked the council to create a 3D scale view of the proposed apartment complex for the public to see it in relation to the buildings and landscape in the area.

“I think this will allow citizens to make a much better decision about whether they support this or not,” Green said.

Shane Dickerson is the president of the Board of Directors of the Opelika Historic Preservation Society and lives a few blocks from where The Taylor is proposed to be built. He has lived in Opelika for 22 years.

Dickerson said the society has talked about this project “at great length” at their meetings and has been concerned about the “divisiveness” it has caused in the community.

“We as a group are not asking that anyone not build on their private property,” he said. “We’re simply asking to take in consideration what you’re putting there and the way it looks.”

Dickerson compared putting these apartments near the downtown area to putting a piece of modern art next to a Van Gogh or Rembrandt in an art gallery.

He made a suggestion to the council to consider incorporating gabled roofs to the design, which could help it fit better into the historic area.

“All we ask is that the City of Opelika maintain the integrity of our historical community,” Dickerson said. “Let’s make sure that it’s not something that we’re going to put up there and regret later.”

Joyce Newland, who lives on Oak Bowery Road and has been a resident of Opelika for 48 years, agreed that the apartments still do not match downtown Opelika.

“We have not lost interest just because only one or two people come to speak,” Newland said. “Most citizens are concerned with the direction of growth and therefore the architecture and development.”

Newland also said most citizens are occupied with other activities, and they rely on the council “to look out for the welfare of the city with respect for a past history and vision for the future.”

City officials

Opelika City Administrator Joey Motley said it’s too early in the process to discuss the specific details of road work that needs to be completed on 10th Street.

Motley said the rezoning ordinance would have to be approved by the council before this becomes a real project. At present, the city is looking at what could be done, but Motley said “it’s all speculation at this time.”

Citizens asked the council on Tuesday what property will be used to create the additional turning lane on the street.

“Since nothing has been designed, it’s hard to say, but the developer has - in the discussion of the proposed project - he’s offered land on his side of the road,” Motley told the Opelika-Auburn News.

As far as the total cost of building The Taylor, Motley said it’s up to the developers.

“This is not a city project. This is a private development and they’re simply asking for some rezoning,” Motley said.

There are still a lot of unknown variables, Motley said, and ultimately the decision to move forward rests with the city council.

“The city standpoint is that we feel like we can accommodate the traffic, the utilities, the storm water. All that can be designed into the project by the developer and the city feels like we can accommodate the project,” he said.

Ward 2 Councilwoman Erica Baker-Norris said she was glad citizens had another opportunity to express their opinions on the proposal, and that she shares some of their concerns.

Norris said this development is going to have a “huge impact” on the future of Opelika, and she would like to have discussions with a member of the planning commission so she and the other councilmembers can give better explanations to citizens.

“The public is still interested. They came forward and provided their input and they also hope that we do the right thing in regards to the community,” she said.

Ward 5 Councilman Todd Rauch said he wants to see 10th Street fixed before the council looks at approving the text amendment.

“There are important things that I think need to be addressed, and traffic is No. 1 on that list,” he said.

The city has conducted a traffic study as well as water and sewage study, Rauch said, and “everyone is keeping up to the original agreement and following the correct process.”

Because the original ordinance incorporated several different topics, the council decided to separate the amendments into two ordinances.

The first deals with allowing duplexes within medium density residential areas and allowing mausoleums, columbariums and crematoriums in primary and secondary gateway corridor overlay districts, which are the main entry roads through the city or major thoroughfares.

City Clerk Russell Jones said this ordinance would allow crematories on site at funeral homes that are located in sections of Opelika that currently aren’t allowed to build them.

The second ordinance focuses on the area requirement and maximum number of dwelling units allowed per acre within the downtown district. This ordinance proposes to allow 28 dwelling units per acre.

The council did not introduce or vote on the second ordinance on Tuesday. It will most likely appear on the agenda for the next council meeting.