'We help each other and that’s the beauty of it': Church of the Highlands gives a van to Auburn Housing Authority

In early February, the Church of the Highlands gave the Auburn Housing Authority a new van.

It was the latest step in a growing relationship between the house of worship and the local government agency.

Ren Aaron, pastor of The Church of the Highlands’ Auburn West Campus, said the church began searching in December for a way to serve the community. He reached out to the Auburn Housing Authority, a program that provides housing and resources to more than 300 low-income families.

“We approached them with the mindset of, ‘How can we help people in need, while also lending a helping hand to the folks who always go out of their way to bless others all the time?” Aaron said.

A.J. Harris, the housing authority’s director of public relations and compliance, said the van they were using to provide transportations to residents was in poor condition.

“It was holding on by a thread and was a barrier for our residents,” Harris said. “It didn’t have a baseboard for older and disabled residents to get in and out properly. The heater and air conditioner went out, and it was not a lot of space inside.”