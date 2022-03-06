'We help each other and that’s the beauty of it': Church of the Highlands gives a van to Auburn Housing Authority

In early February, the Church of the Highlands gave the Auburn Housing Authority a new van.
It was the latest step in a growing relationship between the house of worship and the local government agency.
Ren Aaron, pastor of The Church of the Highlands’ Auburn West Campus, said the church began searching in December for a way to serve the community. He reached out to the Auburn Housing Authority, a program that provides housing and resources to more than 300 low-income families.
“We approached them with the mindset of, ‘How can we help people in need, while also lending a helping hand to the folks who always go out of their way to bless others all the time?” Aaron said.
A.J. Harris, the housing authority’s director of public relations and compliance, said the van they were using to provide transportations to residents was in poor condition.
“It was holding on by a thread and was a barrier for our residents,” Harris said. “It didn’t have a baseboard for older and disabled residents to get in and out properly. The heater and air conditioner went out, and it was not a lot of space inside.”
Harris said they were planning to buy a van but were waiting because other things on the budget had a higher priority.
Soon, the wait was over.
With the help of donations from the Highlands congregation, the church purchased a 2016 Ford Transit van.
“Seeing it become a reality was exciting,” Harris said. “We can now live up to our promises and provide them with the support that they desire. It feels surreal.”
Aaron was also grateful.
“The Housing Authority kept telling us, ‘Thank you,’ but we really can’t thank them enough for all that they’ve done for people,” Aaron said. “We love being a part of things that are bigger than ourselves. As a community, we help each other and that’s the beauty of it.”
Harris and Aaron say this is just the latest time when the church and the housing authority have helped others in need.
In 2019, a tornado hit Beauregard, killing 23 people and destroying homes, and residents of the housing authority volunteered to assist those left in need.
The following year, the church gave away boxes of non-perishable food items to housing authority residents.
Starting this month, the van will be used to take residents from Auburn’s five housing authority sites to doctor’s appointments, grocery shopping, college tours and other sites. Residents sign up to reserve a seat.
Ardine Jones, 82, is excited about the new van.
“It’s going to be great for us,” Jones said. “Many people here or in other areas do not have a car or are too sick to drive. It’s good for parents too because sometimes parents were not able to take their kids to certain places because of transportation issues, but now we have a way.”
Harris called the offering “more than a donation.”
“We know that this is not an everyday gift, and it will be in good use,” he said. “Whatever the situation is, the resident can be sure that they will get to point A to point B safe and with care.”