‘We keep pushing’: Aniah Blanchard remembered at vigil on Samford Lawn

On Sunday evening, around 30 people gathered on Samford Lawn at Auburn University to honor Aniah Blanchard on the third anniversary of her abduction and death. Aniah’s mother Angela Hill and stepfather Walter Hill organized the candlelight vigil.

“Every day is hard, but this is the hardest, of course,” Angela Hill said during the vigil. “And it helps us to do this, to be with you guys and to share her still. And she's with us today. I know she is, she's always with us every day.”

Friends and acquaintances lit candles and took the time to lift up Blanchard during the vigil. The family spoke about their daughter’s life, prayed, and played some of the 19-year-old Southern Union Student's favorite songs. The family has held a vigil each year in Auburn since Aniah’s passing on Oct. 23, 2019. The family also held a celebration for their daughter in Homewood, their hometown, on Saturday.

“We keep pushing,” said Walter. “This month especially, its been hard on all of us."

“We're never going to forget our baby,” said Angela. “We're probably going to do this every year. We want just to bring awareness. We want people to never forget her, just because we love her so much and I know y’all do too.”

The family said Blanchard had a beautiful life, a love for softball and sports, as well as a love for her role as a nanny. They also said Blanchard was a Post Malone fan. They played two of her favorite songs by him: “Candy Paint,” and “Sunflower.” “Sunflower” was especially meaningful to the family.

“She was a true sunflower. I don't know if you know about them, but no matter what you do, you just can’t destroy them,” Angela said. “She's our blue sunflower and is never going to go away, and that makes us happy as a family and I hope it makes you guys happy.”

Additionally, Angela chose to honor another young woman named Rayanna Powell who also lost her life in August of 2019. She said Powell, who had been friends with Blanchard, was killed by a drunk driver on Shug Jordan Parkway.

“She was a beautiful soul,” Hill said. “Her and Aniah had so much in common, so much alike. They both played softball and actually played softball against each other.”

The family also took the time during the vigil to speak about Amendment One on the upcoming Nov. 8 ballot, which has been dubbed by supporters ‘Aniah’s Law.’ The amendment if passed would allow judges the discretion to deny bail to individuals charged with crimes who they feel are likely to commit violent crimes while out on bail.

The crowd cheered Sunday night as Angela said the bill would be referred to as ‘Aniah’s Law’ on the ballot.

“Initially we thought it wasn't going to say Aniah’s Law and it was just going to have a bill number but they did put Anaiah’s Law on the ballot so you will see it,” she said.

Walter said he got emotional when he saw her name on the ballot.

“I just broke down crying because it's something I believe, truly, she's proud of,” he said. “It’s going to save a lot of lives and it's going to make a lot of changes in this state. It's going to do some great things. So, we're excited about it.”

Angela was also positive that the bill would go through.

“We know Aniah’s Law is going to pass, but we as a state want to make an impact,” she said. “We want to be an overwhelming impact on the state to show that we are tired of this mess. We are tired of these repeat violent offenders being out on the street and our daughter fought for her life and gave her life for this law to save other people.”

Since Blanchard’s passing, the family started a nonprofit called Aniah’s Heart. Through Aniah’s Heart, the family provides safety education and self-defense training. Walter is an elite-level mixed martial artist with a long professional career in UFC. They also provide support for families during search and recovery for missing persons.

“I know when we were first going through that, we had nobody to talk to that could help us through it,” Walter said. “So that's just what we're trying to be is a conduit for those people going through these situations.”

Ibraheem Yazeed was arrested in Nov. 2019 in connection to Blanchard’s death. Police charged Yazeed and with murder and kidnapping. At the time Yazeed was out of jail on a $280,000 bond after being arrested in February 2019 in Montgomery and charged with two counts of attempted murder and first-degree robbery.

For more on Aniah’s Heart, visit aniahsheart22.com.