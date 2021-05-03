'We need to lift up our burdens': Community invited to downtown Opelika to observe National Day of Prayer

Opelika believers from all denominations have gathered together for more than 25 years to pray at the courthouse square, and this year will be no different.

Opelika’s recognition of The National Day of Prayer will take place in downtown Opelika Thursday beginning at noon.

“Christians put this on in order for the body of Christ to come together and exalt our Lord and Savior,” said Laura Fuller, one of the organizers of the event.

Fuller said her husband, Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller, and Auburn City Council Member Tommy Dawson are planning to attend the event and offer proclamations and prayers from their two cities. Prayers will also go out for the state of Alabama, the United States and the world, with praise songs in between, Fuller said.

In the event of rain, Fuller said the event would be moved from the Courthouse Square to the 3:16 Center at the First Baptist Church of Opelika right across the street.

Additionally, live radio broadcasts of the event will be available for those unable to attend on Hallelujah 1520 AM and 88.7 FM.

“We just urge people to pray, and it’s nice when people show their public support and come out for what I call a sacrifice of praise,” Fuller said. “Even though we went through a bad year last year and there’s still problems, I know our Lord is in control and we just need to lift up our burdens but also our praise.”

