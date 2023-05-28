Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Gold Star Mom Janet Crane will never forget the date April 26, 2012 — the day she lost her son Army specialist Jason Edens.

For many people, Memorial Day just means a long weekend, time at the beach and barbecues. For Gold Star family members, Memorial Day often goes much deeper.

“Growing up as a kid honestly, I didn’t really know what Memorial Day meant,” Crane said. “It wasn’t until I was older did that I realized that the whole thing about Memorial Day is remembering military heroes or military veterans who have been killed in action.”

That point was driven home for Crane on a spring day in Bethesda Maryland at Walter Reed Hospital. Surrounded by family, Edens laid in a hospital bed suffering from a traumatic brain injury at the age of 22. A stray bullet pierced his head during a small arms firefight in Laghman province, Afghanistan. The doctors prepared the family for the worst. He died 11 days after the attack.

Edens was assigned to the 1st Armored Division out of Fort Bliss, Texas. He was on his first tour of duty in Afghanistan and had only been in country for a few months. Crane said her son was 80 days away from coming home. The Franklin, Tennessee, native was looking forward to spending his three-year wedding anniversary with his wife, Ashley, after his tour was over. He never made it.

Edens said her son was a great kid who loved his family, animals and life in generally.

“We really miss him every single day,” she said. “You always think about the what-ifs, you know? What would he be doing now?”

Edens didn’t always wanted to join the Army. He graduated from high school and attend college at East Tennessee State University for a year. He met Ashely and they got married.

Joining the Army was a practical decision for Edens. He joined to afford college. He made plans to join the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation after he finished with his time in the Army and school. In 2009, he joined the Army at the age of 21. He did his basic training and advanced individual training at Fort Moore when it was known as Fort Benning.

Edens deployed to Afghanistan in the fall 2011. Edens’ unit was visiting a village when people from the Taliban took them by surprise. Crane said the villagers them up. The soldiers took cover, but a bullet ricocheted and pierced Edens’ helmet, leaving him with a severe brain injury. He was the only one in his unit who was wounded that day.

Edens was flown to a Afghanistan hospital where he was stabilized. He was then sent to Landstuhl, Germany. His family had been receiving updates during his care. They were eventually told to prepare to fly to Germany.

When Crane and her family arrived, they learned Edens would be flown to Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. Edens never regained consciousness.

“A neurosurgeon determined that he had a lot of damage to the upper portion of his brain and would not regenerate,” Crane said. “We had to make the decision whether to keep him on life support. We removed life support and he passed away a couple of days later.”

Gold Star family members continue to stand for those they’ve lost. She said it’s “important that our specific people are remembered and they all are remembered.”

“We think about them every day. We never forget that they’re gone. So for us, it’s just what we live with every single day of our lives,” she said.

Crane lives a few miles from where Edens’ military service began. Since his passing, Crane has continued to memorialize her son. She has been running since 1991. She has organized multiple Team Jason races over the years in the memory of her son. She once did an Ironman race where the organizers bent their rules and allowed her to carry a poster memorializing Jason across the finish line.

“You know a lot of parents, they start doing scholarships —that type of thing —or start organizing nonprofits. I thought this was my way to kind of keep his memory going,” she said.

Edens wasn’t a runner himself. He raced her one time and cheated by taking a shortcut down the railroad tracks in the middle of town to catch her.

“He’d been practicing and he wanted to run with his mother. Yeah, he couldn’t keep up,” Crane said with a laugh. “Him and my stepdaughter, they’d both been training. They were gonna run with me, and I ended up leaving both of them.”

Its these kinds of memories that stick with Crane the most — the silly, fun times. It’s the times military veterans sacrificed their lives for civilians to enjoy, especially on Memorial day.

“We just want people to remember what this day is about, and remember that these freedoms that they enjoy and take for granted. Somebody paid a price for them to have those freedoms,” she said.