After a year of waiting, the Buc-ee’s convenience store opened in Auburn early Monday morning.

Both local and state leaders attended the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Texas-based travel center. Located at exit 50 off Interstate-85, Buc-ee’s is known for its multitude of gas pumps, record holding bathrooms and fresh brisket sandwiches.

Residents both in Auburn and across the state have heavily anticipated the chain’s fourth Alabama location since construction for the 53,000-square-foot gas station began in October.

On Monday morning, a line of happy Buc-ee’s customers braving the cold stretched from the beaver's front doors to around the corner of the building. Beaver fans came from as far as Charlotte, N.C. and New Orleans, LA to participate. Some customers arrived in the middle of the night, ready to be a part of the 6 a.m. grand opening.

Dalis Smith and Hayes Grogan, both of Auburn, were the first customers at Buc-ee’s this morning, arriving at 1:45 a.m.

“We made friends with security,” Smith said. “We were parked out there by the road for the longest time and then they let us in the parking lot. And we've just been watching people roll in since then.”

Others arrived later, between 4 a.m. and 4:45 a.m. Craig Woodham, who is originally from San Antonio but now lives in Auburn, passed the time with friends and family over a few rounds of the Uno card game as they waited for the doors to open.

“We’re just Buc-ee’s fans,” Woodham said. “My family used to live in San Antonio, so we met Buc-ee’s that way. When's the next time a Buc-ee’s is going to be open in your backyard? So, we thought we wanted to be amongst the first.”

One grand opening attendee, Belinda Kock from Tuscaloosa, was decked out in a Buc-ee’s shirt with a stuffed Bucky the Beaver doll hanging from her jacket. She said this was her second Buc-ee’s grand opening after the Athens store back in November.

“I've probably visited eight Buc-ee’s on my motorcycle,” Kock said. “Bucky the biker and I've been across the country twice— three times this summer— and that's what we do. We just visit Buc-ee’s on my motorcycle.”

Josh Smith, the director of operations and expansion manager for Buc-ee’s, was excited to see the crowd. He proudly showed off the store’s amenities, including its deli, bakery, grocery section and legendarily clean bathrooms.

“First Responder’s Day and the grand opening are two of my favorite days when it comes to store involvement,” Smith said. “When we open the doors and see the excitement on their faces, they walk in, and they view this sensory overload…It’s just overwhelming. They stand here for a few seconds and then their jaws just drop. It’s like, where do we begin?”

With barbecue sandwiches and Brisket tacos in the deli, plenty of sweets in the bakery and fresh coffee waiting, the crowd had plenty of stimulation to take in as they entered the store. It was a line that took a full two minutes to disperse into the voluminous gas station.

“There’s always something going on. There’s always something on the board being cooked. There’s fresh brisket being chopped up,” Smith said.

Randy Pauly, Buc-ee’s pitmaster and nine-time barbecue champion, was full of energy and ready to talk up all things brisket and Texas for the customers.

“We're rolling in with Texas barbecue in this beautiful state and many, many more,” Pauly said. “The beautiful thing is that they [the customers] can come roll up to Buc-ee’s at any time and grab delicious barbecue.”

“We're a Texas born and raised company that's bringing a Texas love to your town,” Pauly added.

Both state and local officials were on hand later in the morning to celebrate Buc-ee’s grand opening as well. Auburn Mayor Ron Anders, State Senator Jay Hovey, State representative Joe Lovvorn and Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville all spoke alongside Buc-ee’s co-founder Arch “Beaver” Aplin III.

Tuberville took the time to connect Buc-ee’s to family trips and vacations, saying the company’s stores “brings back the youth in all of us.”

“Buc-ee’s has brought that back to our country and back to our state. It is unbelievable what it has done,” Tuberville said. “This will really enhance Auburn. We were already on the map, but this is even going to put us on the map even more.”

Anders likewise talked up the financial impact Buc-ee’s is expected to have on Auburn. He called the store an “anchor” for the Cox Road area.

“This is only the beginning. Buc-ees has established an anchor here at exit 50 that will spur growth and redevelopment in this area for years to come,” Anders said. “That Buc-ee’s would choose Auburn shows that Auburn in itself is a destination with great quality of life for its residents and more and more amenities for visitors.”

Anders also said Buc-ee’s had agreed to donate $50,000 annually to community programs and activities in the Auburn area.

Aplin talked about the jobs his company was creating in Auburn, promising “a whole bunch more” than the current 175 positions. He also mentioned Buc-ee’s high-salary positions for its associates, often ranging from $17 to $22 per hour.

“We take great pride in being able to have real livable wages that people can prosper under,” Aplin said. “It was over a year ago— maybe a year and a half ago— we were here and stuck a shovel in the ground and committed to building something that this community could be proud of. And I hope you will be proud of it. I know we will.”