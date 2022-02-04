"We think it will be very popular": Auburn trustees approve water line project for future Quad dorms

The Auburn Board of Trustees gave project approval and the authority to execute the Quad Drive utilities infrastructure project at the meeting on Friday morning.

This project is a subset of the university student housing project and is the starting phase that will include the installment of hot and chilled water lines.

Dan King, associate vice president of facilities, said these water lines are used all over campus to cool the buildings and provide air conditioning.

“We'd like to get that out of the way before we try to start the actual construction of the new residence hall,” he said.

The estimated cost of installing the water lines is approximately $1.5 million, King said, which would be paid out of the project funds for the student housing project that’s funded by student affairs.

King said these lines are “time sensitive” and the goal is to complete the installation this summer.

If this portion of the project can be completed by that timeframe, he said it will allow for the university student housing project to be on track to be completed by the fall of 2024.

