"We think it will be very popular": Auburn trustees approve water line project for future Quad dorms

The Auburn Board of Trustees gave project approval and the authority to execute the Quad Drive utilities infrastructure project at the meeting on Friday morning.
This project is a subset of the university student housing project and is the starting phase that will include the installment of hot and chilled water lines.
Dan King, associate vice president of facilities, said these water lines are used all over campus to cool the buildings and provide air conditioning.
“We'd like to get that out of the way before we try to start the actual construction of the new residence hall,” he said.
The estimated cost of installing the water lines is approximately $1.5 million, King said, which would be paid out of the project funds for the student housing project that’s funded by student affairs.
King said these lines are “time sensitive” and the goal is to complete the installation this summer.
If this portion of the project can be completed by that timeframe, he said it will allow for the university student housing project to be on track to be completed by the fall of 2024.
The new facility will be along Haley Concourse extending the Quad Residence Hall complex in that direction, King said.
The project plan is to build a 300-bed residence hall that will be on the west end of the Quad. King said the architectural look and feel will be “very much like” the Quad.
“We’re excited about that,” King said. “We think it’ll be a great project and the Quad is the most popular residential complex at the university. We think this will just help expand it and get more people in there. It’s a great location on campus.”
King said the plans are to demolish the Hill Residence this spring, which will take about 1,100 beds offline.
With that decrease, King said this new residence hall project wouldn’t be a full replacement but will help to partially bring the inventory back up.
At an earlier meeting in September 2019, the board approved a resolution that initiated the University Student Housing project, and at the meeting in February 2020, the board approved the selection of Niles Bolton Associates as the architect for the project.
King said they are currently working on the designs for the residence hall and he anticipates coming back to the board in June for final approval.
“We think it will be very popular,” he said.