‘We’ve lost a true freedom fighter’: Community mourns loss of Lee County Commissioner John Andrew Harris

The community is mourning the loss of District 5 Lee County Commissioner John Andrew Harris, who served the citizens of Lee County with a dedication to make the community a better place.

Harris passed away on Sunday at the age of 71 after complications from a heart attack. He and his wife, Laye, had seven children and 17 grandchildren.

Two of his daughters Reneka Harris and Andrea Henderson said their father was a true leader and role model who taught them how to work hard, never give up and serve others.

“He was an advocate. He wanted everybody to have their rights from voting to helping pave the roads,” Reneka Harris said. “He meant the world to me. He’s my hero.”

Henderson added: “My daddy has a big heart and he loves people. He loves helping anybody that he can and doing politics was, I guess, the best way to show that.”

Henderson said her father received numerous awards and accolades during his political career including the Barack Obama Lifetime Achievement Award, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Service Award, the Champion of Change Political Action Award as well as others for is outstanding and dedicated service.

Harris was born in Opelika and found multiple ways to give back to his community. He became the first Black member of the Opelika City Council, where he served for eight years.

He also worked in the child nutrition program at Auburn City Schools for 34 years and owned a grocery store in Opelika for 15 years.

For 24 years, 1994 to 2018, he served as the Lee County Commissioner of District 5. He decided to run for the position again in 2022 after receiving calls from citizens who asked him to come back. He was recently reappointed to the position in Nov. 2022.

Former Lee County NAACP president Billy Allen said he knew Harris most of his life. They met around the age of seven years old, grew up together and in 2019 Allen, Harris and Irene Dowdell reactivated the local NAACP Branch 5038.

“John has always been a hard working individual that put others before himself, and we’ve lost a true freedom fighter for all the people in Lee County and the State of Alabama,” Allen said. “John was one of a kind that worked hard all the time and he worked for his community and the underserved people in Lee County.”

Allen said Harris also worked with the Lee County Voters League and actively helped voters register, get absentee ballots and provided transportation to get voters to the polls.

“He worked tirelessly making sure that the underserved, particularly voters in Lee County, got the opportunity to exercise their right,” Allen said. “John was a political cornerstone for the community, and he will be sorely missed. Just like any leader of his magnitude there’s a void that has to be filled by someone in the community.”

Harris’ legacy will continue to be remembered throughout Lee County and by those he served in the cities of Opelika and Auburn.

“The City of Opelika would like to send prayers to John Andrew Harris’ family and friends,” Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller said. “Over the years, we have had the opportunity to work with John Andrew on a number of projects. His service to the community will be remembered by many.”

Auburn City Council woman Connie Fitch-Taylor paid her respects to Harris at Tuesday night’s council meeting. Taylor called Harris “an icon in the community” and said that he would be missed.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m. at St. Luke AME Church in Opelika. Visitation will be Friday at 4 p.m. at Harris Funeral Home located at 515 South 6th Street in Opelika.

John West contributed to this article.