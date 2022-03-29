'We want to put together some safeguards': Auburn mayor's art study group constructs recommendations to allow murals in the city

Auburn’s art study group, formed by Mayor Ron Anders, continues to work on laying the foundation for incorporating public art in the city.

At the last meeting, Ashley Ledbetter, executive director of the Montgomery Area Business Committee for the Arts, spoke about the creation of Montgomery’s art commission, its process and the obstacles it faced.

The Auburn study group met for the second time on Monday after researching public art committees and policies in seven other cities in Alabama.

Of those cities, several have regulations for murals that are considered a sign or used for advertisement as well as restrictions on which zoning districts murals are allowed in.

Beth Witten, Auburn Ward 3 city councilmember and mayor pro tem, said the group’s job is to come up with recommendations to give to the planning commission and the city council.

Some issues that the group plans to address in the recommendation include specific language about what is and isn’t allowed, where to allow public art and differences between advertisement and art.

Auburn Planning Director Steve Foote told the group that he “strongly recommends” defining regulations before asking to remove the ordinance that prohibits murals.

Auburn created an ordinance in 2010 that prohibited murals in the city after one was painted downtown that "people didn’t like," according to Witten.

“We want to put together some safeguards, if we can, that regulate whatever we think might be important, and through legal counsel make sure that they’re OK with it,” Foote said. “Then modify everything at one time to adopt those regulations and take the prohibition out.”

The group plans to prepare for possible copyright issues and First Amendment rights issues when it comes to what images and words the artist may want to put in the artwork.

“My personal recommendation is not regulating too strictly on private property,” said Planning Commissioner Marcus Marshall, to the agreement of several other memebrs.

With a deadline of May 1, Witten doesn’t believe the group could follow in the footsteps of the Montgomery Area Business Committee for the Arts, which she said took a “much longer process” to establish.

She suggested that the group continue to move forward with the immediate recommendations on murals and ask to continue to evolve the public arts conversation.

Witten also suggested that the group could recommend that the public art commission be its own branch or subcommittee of Auburn’s 2040 plan.

The group agreed to recommend allowing murals in the city and plans to look at the potential language for the recommendation and to ask the staff to look at text amendments and zoning restrictions.

“Let’s define what people can and can’t do so that we have a reasonable expectation on what we’re going to get out of this, no surprises,” Foote said.

The study group will meet again at 4:30 on April 11 to continue tweaking the recommendations. Then the group will request a joint meeting with the planning commission and the city council at 4:30 on April 25.

In addition to Witten, Foote and Marshall, members of the art study group include Bob Parsons, another member of council; Jana Rawls Jager, another planning commissioner; Scott Cummings, development services executive director; Becky Richardson, Auburn Parks and Recreation; Katie Robinson from the planning department; Robyn Bridges, vice president of Auburn-Opelika Tourism and a planning commission member; Stephanie Canady, a GIS analyst; and Chris Molinski, director for Auburn University’s Jule Collins Smith Museum of Fine Arts.