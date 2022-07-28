'We will get several checks': City of Opelika participating in opioid settlements program

The City of Opelika has agreed to join the State of Alabama and other local governments by participating in current and future opioid settlements.

Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller said no one knows yet how much money Opelika will receive or when the funds will be given.

“Across the country more than 3,000 counties and municipalities have taken legal action against opioid manufacturers and wholesale distributors,” Fuller said. “The central claim to all these opioid lawsuits is that the drug manufacturers and distributors improperly marketed and distributed opioids to states, cities and towns across the U.S.”

This improper marketing and distribution has led to the deaths of “hundreds of thousands of Americans,” Fuller said.

Because of this, attorney generals across the country have brought lawsuits forward against the opioid manufacturers and distributors. All of these lawsuits have been given to one federal judge in Ohio, Judge Dan Polster.

“Something like this that’s so, so big and has so many moving parts, there’s strength in numbers,” Fuller said. “I think we made a good decision to join forces with other municipalities and work with these folks on coming up with a settlement.”

Opelika City Attorney Guy Gunter said the Alabama attorney general is negotiating the settlements on behalf of Alabama.

“First of all, the amount each state gets depends on, No. 1, the amount of opioids that have been seized by government police organizations,” Gunter said. “No. 2 is the number of deaths in the jurisdiction, and No. 3 is the expenditure of money by the state and local subdivisions.”

Gunter said that different areas in the state will receive different amounts of funds based on the impact opioids have had on the community.

“Once it’s determined how much the state gets and the state of Alabama has agreed with it, the state will get 50% of these settlement funds and the local government will get the other 50%,” Gunter said. “Then when you get down to the county level, each county has allocated a certain amount based on this formula.”

Lee County has “opted out” of the settlement, according to Gunter, so the funds will go directly to the cities within the county instead.

The settlement funds will be used to try to mitigate the opioid crisis. Fuller said the city will eventually decide the best way to use the funds, but it will likely go toward those who respond to or are involved in the opioid cases, including police and paramedics.

According to the abatement strategy for the settlement, the funds are required to go toward prevention, treatment and recovery support in the local community. This can include child welfare, law enforcement strategies, infrastructure support and more.

Fuller said a few companies have already decided to settle, which is a good sign.

In April of 2022, McKesson, an American pharmaceutical company, reached a settlement and agreed to pay the State of Alabama and its counties and cities $141 million over a timeframe of 10 years, according to Fuller.

The state will receive half of the settlement, and the other half will be divided between the participating counties and cities.

This year, Johnson & Johnson and its U.S.-based Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies also made an agreement to pay $70.37 million within one year after final approval of the agreement, according to Fuller.

At the city council meeting on July 19, the council voted to approve the resolution regarding the Johnson & Johnson and McKesson settlements.

“It’s very much a work in progress, and I’m guessing that it’s gonna take some additional time before we’ll ever get a check from this, but we will get several checks,” Fuller said.