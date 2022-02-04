"We will truly miss him": Opelika City Schools leaders reflect on the legacy of Steven Carson

The Opelika community is grieving the passing of Steven Carson, the principal of the Opelika Learning Center.

Carson died on Jan. 21 at the East Alabama Medical Center.

Opelika City Schools said Carson began working for the school system in 1990 at Opelika High School, and in 1998 he became the principal at Brown Center, which became the Opelika Learning Center in 2003.

Carson's coworkers and students said he was passionate about his work, knew what was happening in the community, was always thinking about his students and did everything he could to help the students walk across the stage and graduate from Opelika High School.

“Steven had no other motive except helping students and their families be successful, and you could see it in his walk in faith all the time." said Mark Neighbors, superintendent for OCS, who worked with Carson for almost 30 years. "I never really saw him ever get rattled. He was a trusted advisor. He certainly would tell you what he thought about things and was very important to how we serve families in our community.”

Kenneth Burton, assistant superintendent for OCS, worked with Carson for more than 20 years.