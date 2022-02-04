"We will truly miss him": Opelika City Schools leaders reflect on the legacy of Steven Carson

The Opelika community is grieving the passing of Steven Carson, the principal of the Opelika Learning Center.
Carson died on Jan. 21 at the East Alabama Medical Center.
Opelika City Schools said Carson began working for the school system in 1990 at Opelika High School, and in 1998 he became the principal at Brown Center, which became the Opelika Learning Center in 2003.
Carson's coworkers and students said he was passionate about his work, knew what was happening in the community, was always thinking about his students and did everything he could to help the students walk across the stage and graduate from Opelika High School.
“Steven had no other motive except helping students and their families be successful, and you could see it in his walk in faith all the time." said Mark Neighbors, superintendent for OCS, who worked with Carson for almost 30 years. "I never really saw him ever get rattled. He was a trusted advisor. He certainly would tell you what he thought about things and was very important to how we serve families in our community.”
Kenneth Burton, assistant superintendent for OCS, worked with Carson for more than 20 years.
“He wore a lot of hats for us, and he’s one of those individuals that we will truly miss,” Burton said. “He is one of those who has touched a lot of students. If you were to join hands of all the students he’s touched it would reach for miles. He was one of those people, bottom line, he didn’t want the glory. He just did the work.”
Neighbors said that one thing many people might not know about Carson is that he not only worked with alternative students but he also did a lot of work with the community and different local churches.
Carson made sure that churches had what they needed to supervise kids, help them with homework and to provide needs such as bedding, clothing and meals.
“He did a lot of things, but one of the biggest things is he was steady,” Neighbors said. “A lot of people talk a lot. Steven didn’t, but when he did, people listened.”
Neighbors, Burton and Becky Brown, OCS public relations coordinator, laughed when remembering what they called his “big booming voice” or his “preacher voice.”
“Sometimes when we’re having meetings, I’d hear that preacher voice coming out,” Neighbors said. “I’d stick my head in the meeting and ask, ‘Y’all passed the plate yet?’”
Carson served as a pastor of Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church in Tuskegee, Ala., and Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church in Fort Davis, Ala., for more than 30 years.
Carson graduated from Greenville High School in Greenville, Miss., in 1981 and earned bachelor's degrees in sociology/social work and religion/philosophy from Morehouse College.
Later, he also earned a master's degree in administration and supervision from Troy State University.
Carson is survived by his wife Christine and his stepson Lee Andrew Harris.
Carson’s funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church in Tuskegee, Ala.
“Everybody is very sad, but those of us in the faith know that he is free from pain,” Neighbors said. “We’re certainly very sad for his family and our family, but we know the bounty he is receiving right now for all his work here on earth. That’s a lot of comfort knowing that he’s in heaven and getting his jewels and his crown.”