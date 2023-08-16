Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hurricane experts at the National Hurricane Center are forecasting more tropical cyclones for the rest of the hurricane season in it's August …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high …
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a…