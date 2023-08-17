Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2023 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hurricane experts at the National Hurricane Center are forecasting more tropical cyclones for the rest of the hurricane season in it's August …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high …
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a…