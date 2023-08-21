Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 75-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from MON 10:00 AM CDT until MON 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2023 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic Hurricane Basin is waking up. The National Hurricane Center is watching the possibility of three new named storms through the wee…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We will se…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today.…