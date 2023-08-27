Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 103. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 27, 2023 in Opelika, AL
A new storm forming in the Gulf may bring heavy rain to the Southeast late next week. Meteorologist Sean Sublette explains.
Recognizing the difference between and heat stroke
