The Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 65% chance. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2023 in Opelika, AL
