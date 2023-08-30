The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2023 in Opelika, AL
