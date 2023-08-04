The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 4, 2023 in Opelika, AL
