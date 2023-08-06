The Opelika area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 72 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from SUN 11:00 AM CDT until SUN 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.