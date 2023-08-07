The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory until MON 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2023 in Opelika, AL
