Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the East.