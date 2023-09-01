Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Related to this story
Most Popular
Idalia and Franklin are both spinning in the Atlantic hurricane basin, as peak hurricane season nears. Here's how to pronouce Idalia, and a lo…
Just in time for Labor Day weekend, a break in the heat and humidity make for good football weather in the Southeast.
Idalia became a hurricane Monday night. It may undergo rapid intensification Tuesday, on its way to a category 3 hurricane that may strike th…
A new storm forming in the Gulf may bring heavy rain to the Southeast late next week. Meteorologist Sean Sublette explains.
The Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 d…