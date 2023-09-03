Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2023 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Idalia and Franklin are both spinning in the Atlantic hurricane basin, as peak hurricane season nears. Here's how to pronouce Idalia, and a lo…
Just in time for Labor Day weekend, a break in the heat and humidity make for good football weather in the Southeast.
Idalia became a hurricane Monday night. It may undergo rapid intensification Tuesday, on its way to a category 3 hurricane that may strike th…
Tropical Storm Jose formed in the eastern Atlantic Ocean on Thursday, Aug. 31. Here are 2023's Atlantic hurricane names.
The Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 d…