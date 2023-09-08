Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2023 in Opelika, AL
