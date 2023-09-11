The Lee County NAACP President Laticia Smith has called for the City of Auburn to address reported violations at Webster’s Crossing Mobile Home Park, including what she described as discrimination.

Residents of Webster’s Crossing Mobile Home Park in Auburn reached out to the Lee County NAACP Branch 5038 in May notifying the organization of a number of issues including discrimination from the owner and property manager at the time. Lee County NAACP President Laticia Smith addressed the Auburn City Council on Tuesday and met with two city representatives the following day.

“It sounds like everyone wants to do the right thing, which is a great thing,” she said. “So although nothing is resolved, many conversations have been happening and will continue to happen.”

The NAACP said Lara Lea Woodham, the former manager at Webster’s Crossing Mobile Home Park, has been fired. She was later arrested on Sept. 1 and charged with theft of property. Woodham remains incarcerated at the Lee County Detention Center, according to the Alabama Trial Court System.

Smith sent a letter to Sabae Derby, the owner of the mobile park, in which she cited several issues. She mentioned accusations such as violations of the lease or payment agreement; failure to consistently maintain property in safe, clean and sanitary conditions; and failure to address repairs in a timely manner.

The Lee County NAACP then received complaints from more residents as well as non-residents who visit people living in the park.

Smith said the NAACP is no longer involved with that specific case, because the first resident filed a separate lawsuit. Still, the NAACP will still act on behalf of at least 13 other residents who have shared complaints against the park.

Smith urged city officials to intervene and find a way to improve the living conditions at the park, specifically road maintenance.

“I don’t know all the facts, but we’re here to really ask you to work with Connie Taylor to make sure that the Ward 1 residents feel that this is a good place to live,” Smith said. “Yes, they live in Webster’s Crossings. Yes, it’s privately owned, but guess what? That community is part of Auburn and we want to make them feel special.”

In August, the NAACP and Auburn Ward 1 City Councilwoman Connie Fitch Taylor held a Ward 1 meeting where residents of Webster’s Crossing had the opportunity to share their complaints.

The residents also expressed that the park failed to maintain property, specifically the roads, and failed to address repairs in a timely manner. In June, there was one incident where the park had no water for over 24 hours. Smith said the park did not communicate with the residents or provide updates. Woodham eventually told residents that the water went out because people drove on the grass, Smith said.

“We also heard things about overcharging and duplication of charging of rental fees,” Smith told the council. “We heard about inconsistency of applying rules. We heard about being charged larger security deposits for different tenants. We heard about all these increase in charges for things that were just sickening just to hear about.”

Some of these charges were for water, sewage, garbage, having multiple cars and for a gate that doesn’t work, Smith said.

Ambulance services and other service vehicles have been slow to respond, because of the condition of the roads and school buses have trouble coming into the park. Because school buses park farther away, Smith said the kids have to walk farther.

“It is also concerning that the members of this community don’t trust that we will do right by them,” Smith said in an email. “To that point they are watching and waiting, and as president of our local branch of the NAACP, it is important to me that we work collaboratively to show this significant Hispanic/Latino community that we have their backs.”

The few residents that attended the Tuesday meeting expressed the ongoing problems they’ve faced throughout the years including extra charges and temporary solutions to major potholes.

Resident Yolanda Rowell, told the council she was given an illegal eviction notice because of a six-foot-deep hole in front of her home.

“I have been in this park over 20 something years. (Mr. Derby) ain’t never had a problem about me,” Rowell said. “He’s got all these potholes in this park, but you want to evict me for something I have not even done and I have no control of.”

Smith said many of the families did not attend the council meeting to voice their complaints because of fear of retaliation and because they don’t trust the system.

One resident she spoke with previously told her that he was asked to pay rent after he’d already paid and had a receipt to prove it. He was informed that the receipt wasn’t valid, because the park didn’t get the money.

“The Derby family has not been treating those families fairly. They don’t get to say they didn’t know what was going on under the management of Lara Woodham, for example,” Smith said in an email. “They are responsible for who they hire and they should have enough oversight to ensure that whoever they hire to represent/ manage their property that (they) will treat the residents with dignity and respect and not try to take advantage of them.”

At the council meeting on Tuesday night, Auburn City Manager Megan McGowen Crouch said the Auburn Police Department is working with the owners of the park to address the criminal conduct of Woodham who was charged with theft.

“One of the things that we do want to encourage is Auburn Police Department detectives have talked to some of the residents and may need to be talking to more who may have reported improprieties of whatever sort that is,” Crouch said.

Anyone needing to contact the APD about this issue can call the non-emergency number at 501-3100.

The NAACP has asked Webster’s Crossing residents of who have experienced discrimination or residents who have been asked to pay more money unnecessarily to visit the Lee County NAACP Facebook page, where they can find a QR code to a form you can us to share your story.

On Thursday, Smith said she’s been in contact with Ward 1 Councilwoman Connie Taylor and Ward 3 Councilwomen Beth Witten. They’ve had various conversations with other city council members, the city manager and the mayor.

Webster’s Crossing Mobile Home Park did not immediately respond to the Opelika-Auburn News for comment. We were told on Friday that the owner is out of the country.