Weekend COVID-19 cases hold steady across East Alabama, state

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has reported 889 new cases of COVID-19 statewide since Friday, in keeping with recent trends.

Lee County reported 49 new cases over the weekend. Macon County had nine new cases, Russell County had eight new cases, Chambers County reported five new cases and Tallapoosa reported 15 new cases, according to Bamatracker.com.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 522,512 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Monday afternoon:

Chambers County – 1,742 confirmed, 1,777 probable, 3,519 combined

Lee County – 8,731 confirmed, 6,907 probable, 15,638 combined

Macon County – 1,233 confirmed, 332 probable, 1,565 combined

Russell County – 3,233 confirmed, 1,079 probable, 4,312 combined

Tallapoosa County – 2,783 confirmed, 1,139 probable, 3,922 combined

New confirmed and probable cases in east Alabama counties over the last two weeks, as well as deaths from COVID-19 in the last week:

Chambers County — 29, 0