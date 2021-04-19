Weekend COVID-19 cases hold steady across East Alabama, state

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has reported 889 new cases of COVID-19 statewide since Friday, in keeping with recent trends.
Lee County reported 49 new cases over the weekend. Macon County had nine new cases, Russell County had eight new cases, Chambers County reported five new cases and Tallapoosa reported 15 new cases, according to Bamatracker.com.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 522,512 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.
The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Monday afternoon:
Chambers County – 1,742 confirmed, 1,777 probable, 3,519 combined
Lee County – 8,731 confirmed, 6,907 probable, 15,638 combined
Macon County – 1,233 confirmed, 332 probable, 1,565 combined
Russell County – 3,233 confirmed, 1,079 probable, 4,312 combined
Tallapoosa County – 2,783 confirmed, 1,139 probable, 3,922 combined
New confirmed and probable cases in east Alabama counties over the last two weeks, as well as deaths from COVID-19 in the last week:
Chambers County — 29, 0
Lee County — 166, 1
Macon County — 26, 0
Russell County — 61, 2
Tallapoosa County — 38, 2
As of Monday, there have been 10,790 confirmed and probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.
Of those deaths in Alabama, 122 are from Chambers County, 166 from Lee County, 48 from Macon County, 39 from Russell County and 148 from Tallapoosa County.
Vaccine time slots available
All citizens age 16 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Alabama. Appointment times are available for the Community Vaccine Clinic at 1716 Opelika Road in Auburn, across from the Auburn Mall.
To register, visit https://www.eastalcovidvaccine.com/login.
Anyone willing to volunteer at the clinic may register at https://app.vomo.org/invite/org/auburnumc.