Weekend offerings include Boogie, baseball, Bo Bikes and a Rodeo with no animals

Get ready to boogie.

Standard Deluxe in Waverly is hosting its 21st annual Old 280 Boogie on Saturday and Sunday. The family event is set to have different musical artists performing throughout Saturday and Sunday.

The festival got its name in 2001 when the news broke that Highway 280 was going to be rerouted around downtown Waverly, not directly through it. That night, local townspeople took to the streets to party and boogie.

“I see what has come and gone in our area and there is nothing like what we have anywhere around,” said Scott Peek, the owner of Standard Deluxe, which in addition to being a live music venue is also a design and print shop.

There will be seven different bands, and a mix of music including rock, soul, funk and ethereal.

The Sheepdogs, a Canadian Southern rock band that landed on the cover of Rolling Stones in 2011, will be playing at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

“There’s something special about all the bands and acts,” Peek said.

The event will be held outdoors in a grassy field, and the audience is welcome to bring their own blankets and chairs.

Art vendors will also be located around the venue, peddling stained glass, pottery and jewelry, and there will be food vendors too.

Active students will receive a discount with the code “boogiestudent” to receive an additional 30% off. Student identification cards will be checked upon entering.

The festival runs from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday at The Standard Deluxe, 1015 Mayberry Ave. Tickets are $25-75.

