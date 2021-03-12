 Skip to main content
Weekly Report: K-12 school systems in Lee County and surrounding areas report five or less COVID-19 cases last week
In this Aug. 10 file photo, a student boards a bus after class at Dean Road Elementary School in Auburn. 

 Sara Palczewski/

The majority of area public schools reported five or less confirmed positive COVID-19 cases last week, continuing a downward decline in March.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) and the Alabama State Department of Education reported 519 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alabama public schools last week, down from 672 reported on March 5, according to the Alabama’s K-12 COVID-19 School Dashboard.

Auburn City Schools reported five cases, down from its last reporting of nine cases. Lee County Schools reported less than five cases at its schools, down from its last reporting of 19 cases.

Opelika City Schools reported less than five cases, identical from its last report of less than five cases, and Chambers County Schools reported less than five cases, down from its previous report of seven cases. Tallapoosa County reported less than five cases, down from its previous report of 11 cases, according to the dashboard.

Tallassee City Schools reported less than five cases, identical from its previous report of five cases. Macon County Schools went unreported this week after reporting zero cases in the March 5 update.

Phenix City Schools reported less than five cases, down from its previous report of six cases. Lanett City Schools reported zero cases, identical to its previous report of zero cases.

Russell County Schools reported less than five COVID-19 cases to the ADPH last week, after reporting six cases in last week’s update.

The ADPH dashboard does not differentiate between confirmed cases among teachers, students and staff at public K-12 school districts in Alabama, and no numbers are reported on students and staff in quarantine.

The K-12 COVID-19 dashboard is published each Friday.

