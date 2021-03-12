Weekly Report: K-12 school systems in Lee County and surrounding areas report five or less COVID-19 cases last week

The majority of area public schools reported five or less confirmed positive COVID-19 cases last week, continuing a downward decline in March.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) and the Alabama State Department of Education reported 519 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alabama public schools last week, down from 672 reported on March 5, according to the Alabama’s K-12 COVID-19 School Dashboard.

Auburn City Schools reported five cases, down from its last reporting of nine cases. Lee County Schools reported less than five cases at its schools, down from its last reporting of 19 cases.

Opelika City Schools reported less than five cases, identical from its last report of less than five cases, and Chambers County Schools reported less than five cases, down from its previous report of seven cases. Tallapoosa County reported less than five cases, down from its previous report of 11 cases, according to the dashboard.

Tallassee City Schools reported less than five cases, identical from its previous report of five cases. Macon County Schools went unreported this week after reporting zero cases in the March 5 update.